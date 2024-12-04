The start button is not displayed, only the "start test" button is visible.
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Installed demo downloads of MQL5 Market products can only be tested in the Strategy Tester. They cannot be tested on a live account, be it demo or real.
For 3rd party products however, it depends on what limits the demo versions have in place, so consult with the author of those products.
As an example, what I installed is "<redacted>" I add it to the chart, and then I have to click on the "test button" to open the settings level. I can't start anything, nothing at all, except with "start test," but not "start".
There is a difference between "Free" Market products and and demo downloads of "Paid" products. Please don't confuse the two.
For "Free" products, install and activate them, and they should work work without issue. Make sure you use them on the same setup on which you activated them.
If you are have problems, please have a look at the "Journal" and "Experts" log for any error messages that may explain the reason.
Please don't mention product names. Please show what is reported in the logs when you try to run them.
When you add an EA to a live chart, you do not need to press the "Start" button in the Strategy Tester. Those are two separate environments independent to each other. They are not related.
When you add an Indicator or EA on to a chart, they are immediately "alive" after you have confirmed the properties panel. For EA's you will need to enable the various "Algo Trading" options for them to be able to trade.
I have installed 15+ and all of them are free according to their descriptions. Please just tell me how I can start it without testing it. To even access the settings, I have to right-click and select the "Test" option. I want to start it using the "Start" button at the bottom right, not the "Start Test" button.
I repeat, do not start the tester if you are not running a simulation. That is unrelated to live execution.
Simply drag or attach the Indicator or EA onto the chart. It will open up a "Properties" window for you to confirm the input parameters and execution options. Once you have confirmed that it will immediately start running and go live.
- www.metatrader5.com
In your screenshot, you have an EA running on the chart without any difficulties.
However, you can only run one EA per chart. If you want to run a second EA, attach it to a new chart.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
I am in the process of getting to know various Expert Advisors. When I install one for free, I can only test it using the 'start test' button. I cannot run it unless it's for testing purposes. What can I do?
I have installed several, but I can only start them as a test, no matter which one.