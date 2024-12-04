EA function not displaying indicator
Did you really write this? I do not think so. This is not a good act to post AI generated code in this forum.
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Lode Loyens: Hi wrote this code (MQL4) that checks currency pairs to contain USD and install the DXY indicator if so. It works as intended except when going between non USD pairs and USD pairs, the DXY is not visible despite
MT4 -> Terminal -> Experts tab tells me the Custom Indicator was loaded and installed successfully. Any suggestions?
Your code is invalid for MQL4. It seems more like MQL5 than MQL4.
Please, don't request help for ChatGPT (or other A.I.) generated code. It generates horrible code, mixing MQL4 and MQL5.
Consider using Freelance section for such requests.
My sincere apologies. I wasn't trying to play smart or fool anyone.
I simply went looking for some 3rd party assistance thinking it would help.
I know better now.
Thank you for your response.
Lode
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi wrote this code (MQL4) that checks currency pairs to contain USD and install the DXY indicator if so.
It works as intended except when going between non USD pairs and USD pairs, the DXY is not visible despite
MT4 -> Terminal -> Experts tab tells me the Custom Indicator was loaded and installed successfully.
Any suggestions?
Thank you.