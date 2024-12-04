Please Help, how to solve undeclare token
I am new to MT5 and I copy a code from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9-_bb58PgE and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgxhNRoe4AM and It says there are errors.
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Here are the errors, please help.
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Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
You are missing a semicolon at the end of line 28.
Please take some time to learn to code and to better understand the compiler errors and their possible causes. Don't just copy/paste code from YouTube videos.
input double InpVolume = 0.01; input string InpTradeComment = "M1 Scalper"; // <-- Missing semicolon int SkipTrade = -1;
Fernando Carreiro #: You are missing a semicolon at the end of line 28. Please take some time to learn to code and to better understand the compiler errors and their possible causes. Don't just copy/paste code from YouTube videos.
Thank you very much!!!
There is no error now.
I will definitely spend time on learning mql5.
By the way, why it doesn't open any order in the backtest?
It is a 1 minute scalping strategy and the MetaEditor shows no error, but it didn't place any order. Is there any mistake at ordering part?//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| scalper2.mq5 | //| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property description "1 M Scalper" #property description "based on Trade pro https:youtu.be/0Q6iEmeUys" #property strict input int InpFastBars = 20; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpFastMethod = MODE_EMA; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpFastAppliedPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; input int InpMidBars = 50; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMidMethod = MODE_EMA; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpMidAppliedPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; input int InpSlowBars = 100; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpSlowMethod = MODE_EMA; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpSlowAppliedPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; input double InpProfitRatio = 1.5; input double InpVolume = 0.01; input string InpTradeComment = "M1 Scalper"; int SkipTrade = -1; int HandleFast; int HandleMid; int HandleSlow; int HandleFractal; double IndicatorBuffer[]; #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade Trade; input int InpMagic = 12457; int OnInit(){ if(!CheckInputs() ) return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT); HandleFast = iMA(Symbol(), Period(), InpFastBars, 0, InpFastMethod, InpFastAppliedPrice); HandleMid = iMA(Symbol(), Period(), InpMidBars, 0, InpMidMethod, InpMidAppliedPrice); HandleSlow = iMA(Symbol(), Period(), InpSlowBars, 0, InpSlowMethod, InpSlowAppliedPrice); HandleFractal = iFractals(Symbol(), Period()); if(HandleFast == INVALID_HANDLE || HandleMid == INVALID_HANDLE || HandleSlow == INVALID_HANDLE || HandleFractal == INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("Failed to creat indicator handle"); return(INIT_FAILED); } ArraySetAsSeries(IndicatorBuffer, true); Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagic); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason){ IndicatorRelease(HandleFast); IndicatorRelease(HandleMid); IndicatorRelease(HandleSlow); IndicatorRelease(HandleFractal); } void OnTick() { if(!NewBar() ) return; for(int i = PositionsTotal() - 1; i>= 0; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket( i ); if(!PositionSelectByTicket(ticket) ) continue; if(PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL) != Symbol() )continue; if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) != InpMagic) continue; return; } int fractalBar = 3; int bar =1; int copyBars = fractalBar +1; if(CopyBuffer(HandleFast, 0, 0, copyBars, IndicatorBuffer ) < copyBars ) return; double fast = IndicatorBuffer[bar]; double fastF = IndicatorBuffer[fractalBar]; if(CopyBuffer(HandleMid, 0, 0, copyBars, IndicatorBuffer ) < copyBars ) return; double mid = IndicatorBuffer[bar]; double midF = IndicatorBuffer[fractalBar]; if(CopyBuffer(HandleSlow, 0, 0, copyBars, IndicatorBuffer ) < copyBars ) return; double slow = IndicatorBuffer[bar]; double slowF = IndicatorBuffer[fractalBar]; if(CopyBuffer(HandleFractal, UPPER_LINE, 0, copyBars, IndicatorBuffer) < copyBars) return; double fractalHi = IndicatorBuffer[fractalBar]; if(CopyBuffer(HandleFractal, LOWER_LINE, 0, copyBars, IndicatorBuffer) < copyBars) return; double fractalLo = IndicatorBuffer[fractalBar]; double close = iClose(Symbol(), Period(), bar ); double sl = 0; if(fast > mid && mid > slow) { if(close < slow) { SkipTrade = ORDER_TYPE_BUY; } else if(fastF > midF && midF > slowF) { if(fractalLo != EMPTY_VALUE && fractalLo > slowF && fractalLo < fastF) { if(SkipTrade != ORDER_TYPE_BUY) { sl = (fractalLo < midF) ? slow : mid; OpenTrade(ORDER_TYPE_BUY, sl); } SkipTrade = -1; return; } } } if (fast < mid && mid < slow) { if(close > slow) { SkipTrade = ORDER_TYPE_SELL; } else if(fastF < midF && midF < slowF) { if(fractalLo != EMPTY_VALUE && fractalLo < slowF && fractalLo > fastF) { if(SkipTrade != ORDER_TYPE_BUY) { sl = (fractalHi > midF) ? slow : mid; OpenTrade(ORDER_TYPE_SELL, sl); } SkipTrade = -1; return; } } } } bool NewBar(){ datetime currentTime = iTime(Symbol(), Period(),0); static datetime previousTime = 0; if (currentTime == previousTime) return (false); previousTime = currentTime; return (true); } bool CheckInputs() { bool result = true; if(InpFastBars >= InpMidBars || InpMidBars >= InpSlowBars) { Print("Fast bars must be < midbars < slow bars"); result = false; } return(result); } void OpenTrade(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double sl) { double price = (type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) ? SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK) : SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_BID); double tp = price + ( (price - sl) * InpProfitRatio ); Trade.PositionOpen(Symbol(), type, InpVolume, price, sl, tp, InpTradeComment); return; }
Nevermind, I solved it my self, but still thank you for helping me.
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