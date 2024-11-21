Unable to see broker list
I have been trying to add my broker (WelTrade) in MT5 for last 2 days but MT5 doesn't show any broker list.
I have created a MT5 demo account in it.
Please help me how can add my broker in MT5?
- My broker Server is not listed
- How do I add a stock symbol to MT5?
- Add Crypto to DEMO Account
mtariq2021:
I have been trying to add my broker (WelTrade) in MT5 for last 2 days but MT5 doesn't show any broker list.
I have been trying to add my broker (WelTrade) in MT5 for last 2 days but MT5 doesn't show any broker list.
I have created a MT5 demo account in it.
Please help me how can add my broker in MT5?
- If you created demo account with this broker so use it in MT5 (if your broker supports MT5): login, password and name of the broker's server (name of the broker's seerver is helping you to "add this broker to MT5") - you know them all.
- If you do not have any account with them so go to their website and ask them about how to create the trading account (because any trading accounts are related to the brokers only);
- if you want see this broker in the broker's list of your MT5 (for any unknown and useless reason sorry) so you can try to make an standard procedure - for example -
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If any problem so ask the broker for support. Because the charts, the price on the charts, the symbols to trade, and the names of the symbols, and the time of the price on the chart, the trading accounts - all of them are related to the brokers only. So, ask them in case of any issue for example.
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