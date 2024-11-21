part color Vertical line
Chessqn #: how?
Perhaps you should read the manual, or press F1 in the editor. ObjectCreate - Object Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
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Hello, how to paint Vertical line like at pictures?