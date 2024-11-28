Instructions for inner indicator of RSI & MACD,...
bobym: How can I write commands for RSI and MA lines that are inside RSI indicator settings?
- Settings are values. There are no lines inside a value.
- There are no RSI or MA lines inside the RSI indicator.
- Read the RSI and MA using code. Perhaps you should read the manual, or press F1 in the editor. Technical Indicators - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
William Roeder #:
- Settings are values. There are no lines inside a value.
- There are no RSI or MA lines inside the RSI indicator.
- Read the RSI and MA using code. Perhaps you should read the manual, or press F1 in the editor. Technical Indicators - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
With thanks,
I meant to write an instruction that when RSI line cross its inner MA line up or down to do something.
Ivan Titov #:
I'm afraid the RSI line and its inner MA line never cross. As fo MACD, you mean like this?
No. If you open the setting of a RSI indicator, in its Inputs and Style,
you see the settings of MA/SMA Length and RSI Length, etc.
And I want to write a code when the above-mentioned MA/SMA line crossed RSI line,
do something.
Thanks,
bobym #: No. If you open the setting of a RSI indicator, in its Inputs and Style, you see the settings of MA/SMA Length and RSI Length, etc. And I want to write a code when the above-mentioned MA/SMA line crossed RSI line, do something.That does not seem to be the standard built-in RSI. You are probably using a custom indicator.
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Hello,
By using MQL5 language for a trading robot;
How can I write commands for RSI and MA lines that are inside RSI indicator settings?
and also, for MACD and signal lines which are inside MACD indicator setting?