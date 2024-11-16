Default setting

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please, who can help me restore the default setting on mtt5? I don't know how to recovery the default setting.
 

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MT5 view settings

Alain Verleyen, 2017.10.21 18:25

I had similar problem and solve it this way :

  1. Terminal started. 
  2. File menu->Open Data Folder
  3. Double click on "Config" to open the folder.
  4. Close the MT5 terminal.
  5. Delete the file Terminal.ini
  6. Restart your Terminal, problem should be fixed (you could have to set your toolbars/windows as you like the first time).

 
Sergey Golubev #:

I had to try, but when I click on 'Open Data Folder', its nothing happen.

 
Shing Lung Chan #:

I had to try, but when I click on 'Open Data Folder', its nothing happen.

It should be opened (in case you have Windows in your computer):

 

If you have Mac computer so -

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MT5 Build 4120 MacOS M1-Data Folder Copy Paste Issue

Julia Lopez, 2023.12.31 19:22

The MQL5 data folder on macOS is typically located in the "Library" folder, which is hidden by default. To access it, follow these steps:

  1. Open the "Finder."
  2. In the menu bar, click on "Go."
  3. Press and hold the "Option" key to reveal the "Library" option, then click on it.
  4. Navigate to "Application Support" > "MetaQuotes" > "Terminal" > "Common" > "Files."

This is where you should find the MQL5 data folder.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

If you have Mac computer so -


still have this problem. anyway,thanks you.

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