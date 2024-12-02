Rectangle Pips value mql5
Hi everyone .
How can I draw a rectangle that shows me the pips value in the corner?
In fact, the mql5 code as an indicator that displays the pips value of each rectangle I drew.
I have attached a photo as an example ...
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- 2024.11.09
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Hi everyone .
How can I draw a rectangle that shows me the pips value in the corner?
In fact, the mql5 code as an indicator that displays the pips value of each rectangle I drew.
I have attached a photo as an example ...
Just create an OBJ_TEXT for this, setting the OBJPROP_ANCHOR you want
tnx bro . But i want automatically calculate (hig-low) of rectangle and show me on the corner of rectangle ....
I understand that you want to draw that automatically. Where you draw rectangles in your code, draw OBJ_TEXT as well. Your code that draws rectangles already contains all the data needed to draw OBJ_TEXT as well (price and time of rectangle points).
But if you just want someone to program it for you for free, then you don't have much of a chance that someone will want to spend their time.
Hi . used this code but its not found last rectangle ...
its just show first or secend rectangle i draw ...
{ int TotalObj = ObjectsTotal(0, 0, OBJ_RECTANGLE); for(int i=TotalObj-1 ; i>=0 ; i--) { string obj_name = ObjectName(0,i,0,OBJ_RECTANGLE); double price1 = ObjectGetDouble(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_PRICE,0); double price2 = ObjectGetDouble(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_PRICE,1); double time1 = ObjectGetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_TIME,0); double time2 = ObjectGetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_TIME,1); double Pips = (price2-price1); uint value = MathAbs(Pips); ObjectCreate(0,"Label1",OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0); ObjectSetString(0,"Label1",OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial"); ObjectSetString(0,"Label1",OBJPROP_TEXT,0,"Pips : "+value); ObjectSetInteger(0,"Label1",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,700); ObjectSetInteger(0,"Label1",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,8); ObjectSetInteger(0,"Label1",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBlack); ObjectSetInteger(0,"Label1",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,12); break; } return(rates_total); }
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Hi everyone .
How can I draw a rectangle that shows me the pips value in the corner?
In fact, the mql5 code as an indicator that displays the pips value of each rectangle I drew.
I have attached a photo as an example ...