Mql5 socket for stream data terminal
Hi guys i have created this script
i want send continuously a data that i have in terminal , in another app (for the moment only in tenlnet ) i add 127.0.0.1:8080 in expertadvisor ---> allow web request but i dont know why when i try to connect with telnet or other app return me "Connecting To 127.0.0.1...Could not open connection to the host, on port 8080: Connect failed" in MT5 log i have this 2024.11.08 11:57:13.670 TCP_PASS_DATA (EURUSD,H1) Tentativo di connessione fallito a 127.0.0.1:8080, errore 4014
but firewall is all open , anyone have some idea? thanks alot
but is possible implement or i must create some dll for do it ? , i want tell : exist in mql5 a possibility to do a server socket?
but in mt4 i just did do i used a library , now i try to convert for mt5 script but not work i attach it , but anyway it's the client that I want
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Hi guys i have created this script
i want send continuously a data that i have in terminal , in another app (for the moment only in tenlnet ) i add 127.0.0.1:8080 in expertadvisor ---> allow web request but i dont know why when i try to connect with telnet or other app return me "Connecting To 127.0.0.1...Could not open connection to the host, on port 8080: Connect failed" in MT5 log i have this 2024.11.08 11:57:13.670 TCP_PASS_DATA (EURUSD,H1) Tentativo di connessione fallito a 127.0.0.1:8080, errore 4014
but firewall is all open , anyone have some idea? thanks alot