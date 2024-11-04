Errors on EA for Publishing
There is one thread where the users are discussing it:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442525
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442525
Strategy tester report not found - EURUSD,H1 Strategy Tester Report Not found - Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQ
- 2023.02.27
- Shivam Gupta
- www.mql5.com
Test on eurusd,h1 strategy tester report not found how can this be solved. The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the market - the article. So, if it is bug in validator so the service desk will fix it
log files size exceeded 2110 MB
look at what your EA prints in the log
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Reduce the number of log prints in your EA.You can have an input to control what data is printed to the log and set it to disabled by default. Then inform users to enable it if they wish to have more detailed information in the log.
Also, if you use a lot of pending orders and cancel and/or update them frequently, that will cause a lot of log output. Brokers do not like that either, so it will not be a suitable product for the market. So revise your code and consider using "virtual pending orders" using Market orders.
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Need some assistance with this error,
I have published the same file previously with no problem ....