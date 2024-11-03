vps not working
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VPS stopped working after cancelling subscibtion on the wrong account. there is no option to create new one as even button are not clickable. MT5. when I'm logged out can be click but soon when I log in is back to not clickable...
Any idea how to fix it?
It was working until today I ve tried to instal second bot on mt5 with new vps
while trying set up new VPS thorugh website and type my broker, it says " not found" but it was working liker 10 miunutes ago