MetaTrader (MetaEditor) - Issues with MQL5 Storage

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hi all

i have quite recently encountered a problem with METAEDITOR for MT4 being able to use the STORAGE

Is this a universal thing

MT5 does not give this problem

Please advise and guide


Alister MQL5 STORAGE ERROR

 
error 401?
I did not have this issue but I looked at forum threads/posts (by search) and found that some users had error 401 because the error in Community login in Metatrader/MetaEditor.

So, my suggestion - check the Community tab filling in MT4 and in MetaEditor as well.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
error 401?
I did not have this issue but I looked at forum threads/posts (by search) and found that some users had error 401 because the error in Community login in Metatrader/MetaEditor.

So, my suggestion - check the Community tab filling in MT4 and in MetaEditor as well.

thanks, will do...

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