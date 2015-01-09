Toolbox and magic number
1. The order seen in the image was placed with an EA, but when I place the cursor over it, why does it say that it was "placed manually"?
2. Additionally, I can see the magic number of the EA in the cursor window, is there any other place to see it on the toolbox?
Thanks in advance ...
kemalturgay:Probably a bug, please report it to ServiceDesk.
1. The order seen in the image was placed with an EA, but when I place the cursor over it, why does it say that it was "placed manually"?
No. As a workaround, you can add it as a comment, then you can see it in Comment column.
2. Additionally, I can see the magic number of the EA in the cursor window, is there any other place to see it on the toolbox?
Thank you again.
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When I place the cursor over an opened order by an EA, I read "comment,placed manually, expert id" ... why does it say "placed manually"?
Additionally, on the trade tab of toolbox, I can not see my magic number for the orders placed with OrderSend() from an EA ... there is an ID tab there, I can not see the magic number of an order placed by an EA in this section. Is this ID tab not for magic number?