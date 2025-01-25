No magic no. associated post pending order gets filled - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Any update on this from Exness?
They responded that they are working on fixing the issue, and it will take more than two weeks.
Thanks for replying Moreover I had also send them email and in mail I mentioned link of this forum too as earlier they were saying it's problem with your EA contact EA developer.
The issue still hasn't been fixed. It seems like Exness doesn't truly care about its customers. I'm considering switching to another broker.
The issue still hasn't been fixed. It seems like Exness doesn't truly care about its customers. I'm considering switching to another broker.