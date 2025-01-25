No magic no. associated post pending order gets filled - page 2

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msbaid #:
Any update on this from Exness?
They responded that they are working on fixing the issue, and it will take more than two weeks.
 
Au Phuong Tan #:
They responded that they are working on fixing the issue, and it will take more than two weeks.
Thanks for replying Moreover I had also send them email and in mail I mentioned link of this forum too as earlier they were saying it's problem with your EA contact EA developer.
 
msbaid #:
Thanks for replying Moreover I had also send them email and in mail I mentioned link of this forum too as earlier they were saying it's problem with your EA contact EA developer.
At first, they responded to me the same way. However, I provided them with screenshots as proof and the code I used to access their server, and they accepted it. But it seems that fixing or resolving issues with Exness has been problematic lately.
 
Hi All,
I think issue has been resolved now for Exness. Can you please check and confirm same ?
 

The issue still hasn't been fixed. It seems like Exness doesn't truly care about its customers. I'm considering switching to another broker.



 
Au Phuong Tan #:

The issue still hasn't been fixed. It seems like Exness doesn't truly care about its customers. I'm considering switching to another broker.



Send Exness logs 
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