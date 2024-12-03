Indicators: Candle Size
Thank you. An indicator I was looking for. How can I adjust the settings to distinguish candles with equal upper and lower shadows?
_ E r C a N __ F o K u S #:
Thank you. An indicator I was looking for. How can I adjust the settings to distinguish candles with equal upper and lower shadows?
Thank you. An indicator I was looking for. How can I adjust the settings to distinguish candles with equal upper and lower shadows?
Thank you! I am glad that the indicator is useful for you!
The indicator does not provide such a possibility. You can only install two copies of the indicator on the chart with separate settings for the upper and lower shadows.
Automated-Trading:Can this EA be set to show Outside Bars?
Author: Evgeniy Chumakov
Thank you for your kind response.
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Candle Size:
The indicator searches for candles on the price chart that are larger than the size specified in the settings and marks them on the chart.
Author: Evgeniy Chumakov