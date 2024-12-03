Indicators: Candle Size

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Candle Size:

The indicator searches for candles on the price chart that are larger than the size specified in the settings and marks them on the chart.

Candle Size

Author: Evgeniy Chumakov

 
Thank you. An indicator I was looking for. How can I adjust the settings to distinguish candles with equal upper and lower shadows?
 
_ E r C a N __ F o K u S #:
Thank you. An indicator I was looking for. How can I adjust the settings to distinguish candles with equal upper and lower shadows?

Thank you! I am glad that the indicator is useful for you!
The indicator does not provide such a possibility. You can only install two copies of the indicator on the chart with separate settings for the upper and lower shadows.

 
Automated-Trading:

Candle Size:

Author: Evgeniy Chumakov

Can this EA be set to show Outside Bars?
Thank you for your kind response.
 
Ernest Uzomah #:
Can this EA be set to show Outside Bars?
Thank you for your kind response.
No. The indicator analyzes only one bar. For an external bar, two candles are needed. This function is not included in the indicator.
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