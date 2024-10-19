How to rid market window from my chart?

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The Marketplace window is overlaid over my chart. I cannot get rid of it.  I cannot even click on it. Tried re-installation and it still does not remain there.

Appreciate if some kind soul can advise.


Many thanks.

Regards

Jeff

 
jefftan:

The Marketplace window is overlaid over my chart. I cannot get rid of it.  I cannot even click on it. Tried re-installation and it still does not remain there.

Appreciate if some kind soul can advise.


Many thanks.

Regards

Jeff

Drag it right side

 
right click the market tab at the bottom and click close 
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