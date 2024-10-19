How to rid market window from my chart?
right click the market tab at the bottom and click close
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The Marketplace window is overlaid over my chart. I cannot get rid of it. I cannot even click on it. Tried re-installation and it still does not remain there.
Appreciate if some kind soul can advise.
Many thanks.
Regards
Jeff