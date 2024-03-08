Install EA from the market

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I have a problem with installing EAs from the Marketplace. When I click to install the EA (any EA) I get the window with the buttons "Yes I have MT4 installed" and "No, I don't have MT4 installed", I click "Yes", it asks me to open "MQL4 Buy Protocol" but nothing happens. The EA does not appear anywhere. I have 2 active MT4 terminals and it does not appear in either of them, not even in the list of bought EAs. 

Any suggestions on how to solve the problem are appreciated. 

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How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
  • 2021.03.30
  • Eleni Anna Branou
  • www.mql5.com
Here is a step by step guide for buying, installing, testing and using a Metatrader 4 Expert Advisor (Robot, Bot are whatever): 1...
 

i had already installed some EAs without any problems. i followed and double-checked the instructions and all the steps are correct, even deleting the mql4.market.* files. the problem remains. by the way i would also install it manually but there is no link to download the EA; at least i couldn't find it. only the two buttons "install on the terminal" and "download". Can it depend on the version? I use the 4.00 build 1415.



 
Claux #:

i had already installed some EAs without any problems. i followed and double-checked the instructions and all the steps are correct, even deleting the mql4.market.* files. the problem remains. by the way i would also install it manually but there is no link to download the EA; at least i couldn't find it. only the two buttons "install on the terminal" and "download". Can it depend on the version? I use the 4.00 build 1415.



That proves that you haven't looked or read the instructions at the above links, Sergey posted.

Do not try to install your purchases from the MQL5.com website, but from the MT4/5 terminal end.

 
It works if downloaded from the terminal. Solved. Thanks
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