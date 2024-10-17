Setting up a signal for the first time
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.03.29 13:57
New or high risk signals are not always rated or publicly available.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Marsel, 2024.04.12 13:40This:
- The rating defines a signal quality and is calculated based on many parameters
- Calculation details are not disclosed
- In case of a low rating, a signal is available only through a direct link or via the search system
..and read this thread as well -Signals - Reliability
Signals - Reliability - How do you understand the Reliability Index for Signal providers?
- 2018.12.07
- Peter Williams
- www.mql5.com
How do i understand the reliability index for signal providers. Discussion about the signals is prohibited on the forum so i can only remind the following - from this thead: metatrader 5 trading signals redefined - are there any reliable signals providers. You can go to the signals page and sort the signals based on reliability for example
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Hi
I need some assistance please.
I've set up a signal for the first time though the MQL5 site. I haven't done anything to my settings in my terminal except for setting the investor password.
However, at the end of my submission it now says that my signal has been approved and available to the public, but then it has 2 cross marks against "Available in showcase" & "Available in MetaTrader" due to low rating and is not publically available...
How do I receive a higher rating and have it made available to the public?
Please see attached screenshot: