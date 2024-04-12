Why my account not ranked

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Please help why my account is not ranked ? 

Not found in search


Account age is 7 week

Full realibility

Low dd

Not demo account

Not cent account

But not ranked



 
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira #:
Look here:  My trading signals for copy trading in MetaTrader (mql5.com)

Not found any signal

 

This:

  1. The rating defines a signal quality and is calculated based on many parameters
  2. Calculation details are not disclosed
  3. In case of a low rating, a signal is available only through a direct link or via the search system
 
Marsel #:

This:

based on my case,

what is the possible problem?

 
Andi Nur Salim #based on my case, what is the possible problem?

There is no problem, just wait... From my experience, at most, in about 30 days (after including the signal) and about 100 trades, the signal will be classified and you will be able to view it in the link I sent previously.

 
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira #:

There is no problem, just wait... From my experience, at most, in about 30 days (after including the signal) and about 100 trades, the signal will be classified and you will be able to view it in the link I sent previously.

thanks for your advice, I'll wait

 
Andi Nur Salim #thanks for your advice, I'll wait

You are welcome!! 👍

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