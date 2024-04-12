Why my account not ranked
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira #:
Look here: My trading signals for copy trading in MetaTrader (mql5.com)
Look here: My trading signals for copy trading in MetaTrader (mql5.com)
Not found any signal
This:
- The rating defines a signal quality and is calculated based on many parameters
- Calculation details are not disclosed
- In case of a low rating, a signal is available only through a direct link or via the search system
Andi Nur Salim #: based on my case, what is the possible problem?
There is no problem, just wait... From my experience, at most, in about 30 days (after including the signal) and about 100 trades, the signal will be classified and you will be able to view it in the link I sent previously.
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Please help why my account is not ranked ?
Not found in search
Account age is 7 week
Full realibility
Low dd
Not demo account
Not cent account
But not ranked