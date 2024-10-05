MT5 vs MT4 presentation of 4H timeframe different?
MT5 and MT4 are different technologies and don't share back-end servers, so there is no guarantee for them to have the exact same data feed, especially if it is a dealing-desk broker or using different liquidity providers for the two account types.
EDIT: There could also be a corruption problem with the H4 data on MT4. MT4 has individual files for each time-frame, while MT5 relies only on M1 data and builds the different time-frames locally.
You should contact the broker and ask for clarification.
EDIT2: You have not shown in the screenshot the difference of the H4 opening time, so we cannot see this 11:00 / 12:00 diference. However, the 12:00 is the correct one and 11:00 is not.
Hi, thanks for your prompt reply. I will upload the screenshots with the timestamps (the red vertical line) for better clarity.
The strange thing is that for me, Tradingview and MT4 (which is what I have been using) shows the same pattern/OHLC of 4H bars, while MT5 looks slightly different. However, based on the timestamps, MT5 and TV both starts at 11:00, while MT4 starts at 12:00.
However, on the 1H timeframe (and every other timeframe), everything aligns, with MT4, MT5 and TV all showing the same OHLC bars and price action at the same timestamps. I used the 1H timeframe as a point of reference to ensure all the times and OHLC data is the same across the 3 platforms. (In the screenshot attached on the MT5 1H I adjusted the vertical line to show the 11:00 timestamp).
It's quite strange since it's all data from the same broker (Fusion markets is a non-dealing desk broker, uses the ECN model), just on different platforms. Overall it seems like the MT4/TV's OHLC candles are presented more accurately. Is that a good assumption?
IMHO, H4 bars can be marked by timestamps divisible by H4 only, that is 11:00 is impossible on H4 chart - except for custom symbols deliberately shifted left or right.
One guess is that it's related to summer Daylight Savings mode enabled on one of liquidity providers, but it's not how MT4/MT5 normally works.
Hi, thanks for your prompt reply. I will upload the screenshots with the timestamps (the red vertical line) for better clarity.
The strange thing is that for me, Tradingview and MT4 (which is what I have been using) shows the same pattern/OHLC of 4H bars, while MT5 looks slightly different. However, based on the timestamps, MT5 and TV both starts at 11:00, while MT4 starts at 12:00.
However, on the 1H timeframe (and every other timeframe), everything aligns, with MT4, MT5 and TV all showing the same OHLC bars and price action at the same timestamps. I used the 1H timeframe as a point of reference to ensure all the times and OHLC data is the same across the 3 platforms. (In the screenshot attached on the MT5 1H I adjusted the vertical line to show the 11:00 timestamp).
It's quite strange since it's all data from the same broker (Fusion markets is a non-dealing desk broker, uses the ECN model), just on different platforms. Overall it seems like the MT4/TV's OHLC candles are presented more accurately. Is that a good assumption?
Not a platform issue but a broker one. Talk to your broker.
And I would even suggest you to find an other one, I would not rely a broker providing H4 bars starting at 11:00.
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Hi, I am using the same broker to display the 4H chart on both MT5 and MT4. I have recently switched over to MT5.
There is a discrepancy in the way the 4H bar is displayed on the MT5. For some reason, the MT5 displays the bars from 12:00 onwards, while MT4 displays it from 11:00 onwards. As such, the MT4 chart has already moved on to the next bar, while the MT5 is still displaying the price in the previous bar. MT4's bar plotting is also in line with tradingview's.
Note that it is all from the same broker (so the display/data should be the same), and only the 4H timeframe has the discrepancy. On every other timeframe that I checked (1M, 5M, H, 1D), all is the same and no issues there.
Any idea what may be causing this? Or how to shift back MT5's 4H timeframe reference by 1 hour on the 4H so it's in sync with the rest?