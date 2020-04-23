Drawdown (not relative) by balance
Generally I am reading that Relative drawdown by balance is calculated the same as Maximal drawdown by balance. I had assumed this anyway.
But this this doesn't explain how the 2 definitions are applied with MQL5. Using the above example Relative drawdown by balance is 26.78% and Maximal drawdown by balance is 4.31%
After discussing this issue with other traders the main figure of importance is the Relative drawdown by balance as shown on the right gained by the calculation: max peak - minimal peak / max peak x 100. No surprise.
The Maximal drawdown by balance as shown on the left has NOT been gained with the above calculation. It is possibly the max drawdown by any given trade but it can not be the maximum drawdown by balance.
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I understand how to calculate Relative Drawdown by Balance as shown on the right of the image but I can not work out what the Drawdown by Balance: Maximal is as shown on the left. I am guessing that on the left it shows the largest single trade drawdown.