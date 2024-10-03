Seller tab is empty showing only Company
You are not registered as a Company. You also don't add "details" in the "Seller" section. You add it in "Main" and "Contacts" section of your "Settings".
You are not registered as a Company. You also don't add "details" in the "Seller" section. You add it in "Main" and "Contacts" section of your "Settings".
Fernando, thank you for your efforts, I am impressed.
Anyway, maybe I did not understand exactly how things work. The whole story is that I want to list my strategy on the signal page on mql5.com and MT5 and I understood that to do this, first of all, it is necesarry to fill in all the personal information as here:
This is the seller page and now I make the connection with my first post, on my seller page is this "company". Anyway, if you want, if this is not a necessary step to list the strategy, then I will not fill in the info.
Maybe you can help me a little with all this mess.
This is the seller page and now I make the connection with my first post, on my seller page is this "company". Anyway, if you want, if this is not a necessary step to list the strategy, then I will not fill in the info.
Maybe you can help me a little with all this mess.
When you create a new public signal, it will automatically be published in the MQL5 Signals section after the process is complete, and it will be also automatically displayed in your “Seller” section when users visit your profile.
The personal information, such as the address, is not displayed publicly and is only required for the registration as a “Seller”. However, you are already registered as a “seller”, as an individual (not as a company) for 3 years already.
To register as a “Company” requires extra steps, which would require you to click on the “Register company” link. The heading “Company” further down in your “Seller” section, is only a place-holder and does not appear in public because you ae currently not registered as a company.
Your signal's ranking is probably still too low. In fact your signal still does not have a "Reliability" rating, probably because of the following warnings ...
I'm not very informed about Signals as I don't use them, so I hope that maybe @Eleni Anna Branou may be able to provide you with more information on the subject.
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Hello,
I am trying to add my private details as a person in the seller tab, but there is only the word "company". I'm not a company, how can I change it to private person?