Copying MT5 to a new computer causes strange errors in backtesting - page 2
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I just registered another cloud computer with the WIN10 64-bit Professional Edition. I downloaded the installation file from the official website again, but the problem still occurred.
Among the computers I own, only one I3 4150 WIN10 64-bit professional computer can use the debug function normally. The rest of the newly installed win10/win11 computers have this problem.
I have carefully read the clue you provided, it should be the same problem, I don't know where to submit this bug to the official
you can not report it. Only Moderators and Admins can.
I just registered another cloud computer with the WIN10 64-bit Professional Edition. I downloaded the installation file from the official website again, but the problem still occurred.
Among the computers I own, only one I3 4150 WIN10 64-bit professional computer can use the debug function normally. The rest of the newly installed win10/win11 computers have this problem.
when you use the installer to install mt4/5 it downloads the newest version of beta. even if you dont want beta, you still get the beta. This means that you can get the buggy, buggered, and buggiest versions when you click install. This includes when you click install when mt5 prompts you for forced update. Only thing you can do about this is to backup the older versions and replace the files that are buggy with those files that you backed up. And hope that your charts, indicators, and ea settings and GVs dont get reset or reverted to previous/old versions when you shut down or restart mt5/ or your computer system.Note that I and few others have similar issues as you show, and what i described, after virtually every update. I am currently trying to find a previous version from 4570 to replace it with the exe files that do not have the bugs that I am currently having.
when you use the installer to install mt4/5 it downloads the newest version of beta. even if you dont want beta, you still get the beta. This means that you can get the buggy, buggered, and buggiest versions when you click install. This includes when you click install when mt5 prompts you for forced update. Only thing you can do about this is to backup the older versions and replace the files that are buggy with those files that you backed up. And hope that your charts, indicators, and ea settings and GVs dont get reset or reverted to previous/old versions when you shut down or restart mt5/ or your computer system.Note that I and few others have similar issues as you show, and what i described, after virtually every update. I am currently trying to find a previous version from 4570 to replace it with the exe files that do not have the bugs that I am currently having.
Thank you for your reply. Could you provide me with a normal version to test whether it can run normally on my computer? I cannot find the old offline version of Metaeditor on the Internet.
I have found the old version of MT5. There is no problem with version 4506, but the problem occurs with version 4572. I hope the administrator can give feedback to the official website in time.
good to know. thanks for coming back to give report. I will now go find that version and see if I have my issues with that older version too. Thanks again.