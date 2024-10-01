Copying MT5 to a new computer causes strange errors in backtesting
I copied the entire installation folder to a new computer, logged into my account, and started backtesting. In debugging, the value of any arithmetic operation became 0. See the figure below for details. Does anyone know what the cause of this error might be?
looks like a posible bug to me. I recommend that you copy paste the code snippet that created the above, so that the moderators can re create the same thing on their systems and report it to developers to fix.
void OnStart() { //--- int a=1, b=2, c=a*b; Print(c); a=4; }
I uninstalled the software and re-downloaded it from the official website, but the problem still exists.
I am currently planning to reinstall Windows.
I uninstalled the software and re-downloaded it from the official website, but the problem still exists.
I am currently planning to reinstall Windows.
what version of mt4/5? i see there is a similar thread of a bug that is reported, but that one could be similar issue to this one.
Something in your explanation does not add up. Your screenshot referes to double precision floating point values, yet your example code referes to integers.
Please be clear and precise in your explanation and describe the problem in detail, including the source of your screenshot.
EDIT: And please provide more technical details ... How to report technical issues?
- 2023.06.20
- Alain Verleyen
- www.mql5.com
could this thread be similar to this issue here?
- 2024.09.28
- Khuman Bakhramirad
- www.mql5.com
what version of mt4/5? i see there is a similar thread of a bug that is reported, but that one could be similar issue to this one.
I reinstalled the version downloaded from the official website, the version I backed up myself, about three or four versions of MT5, all of which had this problem. I guess it may be related to the compatibility of my PC. Because I reinstalled WIN10 and reinstalled WIN11, the problem still occurred. I used a new computer but there was no problem.
Something in your explanation does not add up. Your screenshot referes to double precision floating point values, yet your example code referes to integers.
Please be clear and precise in your explanation and describe the problem in detail, including the source of your screenshot.
EDIT: And please provide more technical details ... How to report technical issues?
Hello, not just double, but all calculation values are wrong, including int, bool and other related calculations, which are displayed as 0 or false in the debugging column.
could this thread be similar to this issue here?
I have carefully read the clue you provided, it should be the same problem, I don't know where to submit this bug to the official
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I copied the entire installation folder to a new computer, logged into my account, and started backtesting. In debugging, the value of any arithmetic operation became 0. See the figure below for details. Does anyone know what the cause of this error might be?