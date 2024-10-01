Copying MT5 to a new computer causes strange errors in backtesting

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I copied the entire installation folder to a new computer, logged into my account, and started backtesting. In debugging, the value of any arithmetic operation became 0. See the figure below for details. Does anyone know what the cause of this error might be?


 
Blur Darkness:

I copied the entire installation folder to a new computer, logged into my account, and started backtesting. In debugging, the value of any arithmetic operation became 0. See the figure below for details. Does anyone know what the cause of this error might be?


looks like a posible bug to me. I recommend that you copy paste the code snippet that created the above, so that the moderators can re create the same thing on their systems and report it to developers to fix.

 
the code is very simple:
void OnStart()
  {
//---
   int a=1,
       b=2,
       c=a*b;
   Print(c);
   a=4;
  }
 

I uninstalled the software and re-downloaded it from the official website, but the problem still exists.

I am currently planning to reinstall Windows.

 
Blur Darkness #:

I uninstalled the software and re-downloaded it from the official website, but the problem still exists.

I am currently planning to reinstall Windows.

what version of mt4/5? i see there is a similar thread of a bug that is reported, but that one could be similar issue to this one. 

[Deleted]  
Blur Darkness #: the code is very simple:

Something in your explanation does not add up. Your screenshot referes to double precision floating point values, yet your example code referes to integers.

Please be clear and precise in your explanation and describe the problem in detail, including the source of your screenshot.

EDIT: And please provide more technical details ... How to report technical issues?

How to report technical issues?
How to report technical issues?
  • 2023.06.20
  • Alain Verleyen
  • www.mql5.com
To get good and efficient help you need to provide all the relevant technical informations about your context when using the application (MT5 deskt...
 

could this thread be similar to this issue here?

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/473877

Debugger watch list shows Boolean values as false
Debugger watch list shows Boolean values as false
  • 2024.09.28
  • Khuman Bakhramirad
  • www.mql5.com
HI, recently I noticed all my ifs works in code and when i set break points it does stop at them but in the watch list it shows them as false as i...
 
Michael Charles Schefe # :

what version of mt4/5? i see there is a similar thread of a bug that is reported, but that one could be similar issue to this one. 

I reinstalled the version downloaded from the official website, the version I backed up myself, about three or four versions of MT5, all of which had this problem. I guess it may be related to the compatibility of my PC. Because I reinstalled WIN10 and reinstalled WIN11, the problem still occurred. I used a new computer but there was no problem.

 
Fernando Carreiro # :

Something in your explanation does not add up. Your screenshot referes to double precision floating point values, yet your example code referes to integers.

Please be clear and precise in your explanation and describe the problem in detail, including the source of your screenshot.

EDIT: And please provide more technical details ... How to report technical issues?

Hello, not just double, but all calculation values are wrong, including int, bool and other related calculations, which are displayed as 0 or false in the debugging column.

 
Michael Charles Schefe # :

could this thread be similar to this issue here?

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/473877

I have carefully read the clue you provided, it should be the same problem, I don't know where to submit this bug to the official

 
I reinstalled WIN7\WIN10\WIN11, and the problem still exists.
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