Debugger watch list shows Boolean values as false
- Indicator Problem
- Compiler code generating error
- Bug - History PriceOpen()
Confirmed. Forwarded to MQ.
1. The same problem also with:
int x = 3;
2. To understand, is it not enough for the user to post the issue on the forum ? For the issue on the forum to be read by MQ, is there also this step where the Moderator forwards the user's issue to MQ ?
3. How/where exactly did you forward it to MQ ?
4. Can we (as a simple user) send our issue directly to MQ ?
1. The same problem also with:
2. To understand, is it not enough for the user to post the issue on the forum ? For the issue on the forum to be read by MQ, is there also this step where the Moderator forwards the user's issue to MQ ?
3. How/where exactly did you forward it to MQ ?
4. Can we (as a simple user) send our issue directly to MQ ?
mere users like us can NOT report bugs to developers, direct. Only Admins and Moderators can forward the link to this thread to developers to read. As Alain said, the link for your thread has been forwarded as i describe.
mere users like us can NOT report bugs to developers, direct. Only Admins and Moderators can forward the link to this thread to developers to read. As Alain said, the link for your thread has been forwarded as i describe.
I think that by “Forwarded to MQ” Alain meant this post of his.
mere users like us can NOT report bugs to developers, direct.
There is no need to report the bug directly to the developers. I don't think even the moderators do something like that, although I have no information about it. Any user can report a terminal bug to a topic like "MetaTrader 5 Platform update build ..." - that's enough.
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