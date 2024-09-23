Freelance issue: Developer rejected the project but I can not see arbitrage choices.
hipermarathon:
Developer rejected a freelance job:
He applied for an arbitrage but I can not see the arbitrage choices, I cant not release the job again.
Developer rejected a freelance job:
"Sorry man but i give up, i cant complete it today, the error is not not fixing. i have another project i wanna attend to, lets cancel. "
He applied for an arbitrage but I can not see the arbitrage choices, I cant not release the job again.
Can you help - help desk says to wait for 1 week.
be wary of who you choose to do the job it sounds like they do not know how to do what you want done....
if you are having trouble wiht the arbitrage process then contact the service desk.
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Developer rejected a freelance job:
"Sorry man but i give up, i cant complete it today, the error is not not fixing. i have another project i wanna attend to, lets cancel. "
He applied for an arbitrage but I can not see the arbitrage choices, I cant not release the job again.
Can you help - help desk says to wait for 1 week.