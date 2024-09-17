stop loss that was trigger on my account didnt trigger on the signal's account
Marius Socaciu: Why theese discrepancies?
Currencies do not have a central clearing house. Every broker has different feeds, thus different prices. If you want the same prices, use the same broker.
Learn Forex Trading at School of Pipsology - BabyPips.com
Marius Socaciu:
And two more that on my account are closed,on his are still "on".
And two more that on my account are closed,on his are still "on".
I think - you are using "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit level" in the settings ... or/and check with Metatrader journal (or with MQL5 VPS journal in case you are using this VPS for example).
Because as far as I know - there are two ways for trades to be closed (for subscribers):
- by stop loss or take profit, but it may be the situation when your trades got sl/tp but for signal provider - not yet ...
- in time - simultaniously with signal provider (using "Synchronize positions without confirmations" without "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit level"), it means - your trades will be closed in the same time with the signal provider (irrespective off - how many pips in profit or loss for you compare with your signal provider.
More details: #1 and read this part of the manual (for more details): How to Configure the Trading Platform to Use Signals
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I have a problem today.
I copy someone who's trade was set with stop loss.
As you can see, 4 trades were closed at that low point because of stop / loss, guess.
The question is why the signal still hold his position, and the loss on his account was none, because the price came up again?
Theese two are close for him at 16:07, mine were closed at 15:39. And two more that on my account are closed,on his are still "on".
Why theese discrepancies?