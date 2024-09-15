my signals

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I have 2 signals both show uo under all but do not show up under active.

1 signal is Meta 4    Pips Everyday a few years old

Meta5 Catching pips a month old

i dont understand why they wont show up , i also cant find when i search for them 

Please help

 
Donald Wagner:

I have 2 signals both show uo under all but do not show up under active.

1 signal is Meta 4    Pips Everyday a few years old

Meta5 Catching pips a month old

i dont understand why they wont show up , i also cant find when i search for them 

Please help

WHY has the ability to use signals to demo accounts been removed???? - Why MT has removed the ability to copy signals to a main account
WHY has the ability to use signals to demo accounts been removed???? - Why MT has removed the ability to copy signals to a main account
  • 2024.01.24
  • zjtra
  • www.mql5.com
So i noticed recently that with the update, mt has removed the ability to copy signals to a demo account. Reasons why this is a terrible update: - can no longer use a demo account with the same broker as the signal provider, in order to copy special symbols
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
.ine are not demo accounts 
But Thank you


 
Donald Wagner #:
.ine are not demo accounts 
But Thank you


Unrated and unranked signals are not showing up in categories.



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