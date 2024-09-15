my signals
Donald Wagner:
I have 2 signals both show uo under all but do not show up under active.
1 signal is Meta 4 Pips Everyday a few years old
Meta5 Catching pips a month old
i dont understand why they wont show up , i also cant find when i search for them
Please help
Read this please: https://www.mql5.com/ en/forum/461169#comment_ 51883659
WHY has the ability to use signals to demo accounts been removed???? - Why MT has removed the ability to copy signals to a main account
- 2024.01.24
- zjtra
- www.mql5.com
So i noticed recently that with the update, mt has removed the ability to copy signals to a demo account. Reasons why this is a terrible update: - can no longer use a demo account with the same broker as the signal provider, in order to copy special symbols
Oleksandr Medviediev #:.ine are not demo accounts
Read this please: https://www.mql5.com/ en/forum/461169#comment_ 51883659
But Thank you
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I have 2 signals both show uo under all but do not show up under active.
1 signal is Meta 4 Pips Everyday a few years old
Meta5 Catching pips a month old
i dont understand why they wont show up , i also cant find when i search for them
Please help