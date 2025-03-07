I have updated my leverage with broker but in mql5 signal still showing old one

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I have updated my leverage with broker but in mql5 signal still showing old one. i had selected my leverage 1:1000 when  i opened account with broker but after that i reduced it yo 1:500. but in my mql5 signal area its showing 1:1000.


please help out why its showing old leverage

 
Farooq Azam:

I have updated my leverage with broker but in mql5 signal still showing old one. i had selected my leverage 1:1000 when  i opened account with broker but after that i reduced it yo 1:500. but in my mql5 signal area its showing 1:1000.


please help out why its showing old leverage

It takes some time to update, you can also edit your signal details and update it manually.



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