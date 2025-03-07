I have updated my leverage with broker but in mql5 signal still showing old one
Farooq Azam:
I have updated my leverage with broker but in mql5 signal still showing old one. i had selected my leverage 1:1000 when i opened account with broker but after that i reduced it yo 1:500. but in my mql5 signal area its showing 1:1000.
please help out why its showing old leverage
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I have updated my leverage with broker but in mql5 signal still showing old one. i had selected my leverage 1:1000 when i opened account with broker but after that i reduced it yo 1:500. but in my mql5 signal area its showing 1:1000.
please help out why its showing old leverage