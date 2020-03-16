My signal is not showing under public signals
SURESH KUMAR BALAN:
Hi,
My signal is not showing in the public section for people to subscribe. Just placed first trade today and it shows as Copy my trade for XX amount when i open the signal. But when i search under the all signals, i cant see mine.
Am i missing something?
Thanks
Its too early, be patient.
thank u
