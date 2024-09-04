question about the signals page colors graphic in /account/growth
1. If the performance/stats was/is monitored by the signal system so it is in more blue color.
If simple blue color (not intense) so those stats were taken from his Metatrader's account history before he (signal provider) started this signal (before this date).
If simple blue color (not intense) so those stats were taken from his Metatrader's account history before he (signal provider) started this signal (before this date).
Sergey Golubev #:
1. If the performance/stats was/is monitored by the signal system so it is in more blue color.
If simple blue color (not intense) so those stats were taken from his Metatrader's account history before he (signal provider) started this signal (before this date).
1. If the performance/stats was/is monitored by the signal system so it is in more blue color.
If simple blue color (not intense) so those stats were taken from his Metatrader's account history before he (signal provider) started this signal (before this date).
I do come back to you with the second question:
2. What is on the x-axis of this graph? What are theese: 300 ... 500 ? 600?
I keep guessing what it is and was thinking that they are days, but i took an clear example now and it's not days!
Marius Socaciu #:Yes, I think it should be days (number of the days) ... but I am not sure about it sorry ...
I do come back to you with the second question:
2. What is on the x-axis of this graph? What are theese: 300 ... 500 ? 600?
I keep guessing what it is and was thinking that they are days, but i took an clear example now and it's not days!
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Hey there!
I am watching in Signals page, there is a graphical representation of the "Growth"
Let's take this graph for example.
I have two questions:
1. why is the growth colored in two nuances? From 400-450 to the right it is a more intense blue?
2. What is on the x-axis of this graph? What are theese: 300 ... 500 ? 600?
Thanx for answering!