How long does MT4 demo account last for?

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Hello, I opened a MetaQuotes MT4 demo account back on 7-16-2024 and have been trading it very well but today 9-12-2024 I can no longer place trades, and the open trades are still open and running and I'm able to close them but not able to open any new trades. Is the account expired? 
 

I do not know about how long (days or months) ...
Just general information only -

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MetaQuotes-Demo account (for Mt4 and for MT5) is provided for limited time, besides - the account may be disabled for inactivity.
And MetaQuotes-Demo accounts are mainly used to update Metatrader to new builds (MT4 and MT5) and to test beta builds of MT5,
and the demo accounts of the brokers should be used for trading/testing for example.

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Besides, the demo accounts are provided by the brokers for limited time in most of cases.
read post for more explanation.
How do I add a stock symbol to MT5? - How to open a demo account with Metatrader in your MT5 list
How do I add a stock symbol to MT5? - How to open a demo account with Metatrader in your MT5 list
  • 2020.10.12
  • Sergey Golubev
  • www.mql5.com
And read this thread as a practical example about how to add the broker to your mt5 list to open demo (or real) accounts. I remember some users on russian forum complained about this phone/email verification process (confirmation code) during the openning the demo account for many brokers (yes, some/many brokers will ask to verify phone/email for demo account), and it is new reality sorry
 
I think something is wrong with Mt4 platform. I cannot even open up new demo account. Is there something going on with MT4? Maybe USA cannot use anymore? 
 
PipSnager305 #:
I think something is wrong with Mt4 platform. I cannot even open up new demo account. Is there something going on with MT4? Maybe USA cannot use anymore? 

Sometimes - it is openned with difficulties, but it may be easy next time ... MT4 is thinking a lot (compare with MT5 for example).

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Anyway, I am suggesting to open demo account with the broker.

 
PipSnager305 #:
I think something is wrong with Mt4 platform. I cannot even open up new demo account. Is there something going on with MT4? Maybe USA cannot use anymore? 

You need to find a regulated broker that accepts US clients and offers the MT4 terminal in order to open a demo or real account with them.

If you search online you will find such brokers.

Recommendations or discussion about brokers are not allowed in this forum.

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