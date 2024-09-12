How long does MT4 demo account last for?
- _rdb_The Best Free EA
- Open a metatrader Live Account with MetaquotesBSE
- Blessing 2 v5.2 with Stochastic Indicator
I do not know about how long (days or months) ...
Just general information only -
----------------
MetaQuotes-Demo account (for Mt4 and for MT5) is provided for limited time, besides - the account may be disabled for inactivity.
And MetaQuotes-Demo accounts are mainly used to update Metatrader to new builds (MT4 and MT5) and to test beta builds of MT5,
and the demo accounts of the brokers should be used for trading/testing for example.
----------------Besides, the demo accounts are provided by the brokers for limited time in most of cases.
read post #28 for more explanation.
- 2020.10.12
- Sergey Golubev
- www.mql5.com
I think something is wrong with Mt4 platform. I cannot even open up new demo account. Is there something going on with MT4? Maybe USA cannot use anymore?
Sometimes - it is openned with difficulties, but it may be easy next time ... MT4 is thinking a lot (compare with MT5 for example).
--------------------
Anyway, I am suggesting to open demo account with the broker.
I think something is wrong with Mt4 platform. I cannot even open up new demo account. Is there something going on with MT4? Maybe USA cannot use anymore?
You need to find a regulated broker that accepts US clients and offers the MT4 terminal in order to open a demo or real account with them.
If you search online you will find such brokers.
Recommendations or discussion about brokers are not allowed in this forum.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use