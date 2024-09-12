[For administrators] IP ban for reading freelance order comments
- 403 - Forbidden: Access is denied. How to fixed this?
- MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement
- AutoBan IP/Authorization Failed
It sounds frustrating, but it might be best to just wait till the ban expires.
Once the ban lifts, try navigating more slowly, or searching in smaller increments.
It's best to work within the system rather than trying to get around it, even if you believe you've found a flaw.
It sounds frustrating, but it might be best to just wait till the ban expires.
Once the ban lifts, try navigating more slowly, or searching in smaller increments.
It's best to work within the system rather than trying to get around it, even if you believe you've found a flaw.
Most likely, the system thought that I was trying to automatically parse the site data.
I don't think I should get banned when I search for a message in a conversation with a customer.
Local developers will most likely change the IP if such a situation arises. But it’s not a fact that the customer will come up with this. I don’t want my customer to get banned for reading my messages with screenshots.
I think MQ should increase the limits for requests from pages like "job/XXX/discussion?id=XXX"
But I do not know about scrolling ...
means: your IP became to be the same with IP of spammer
It went something like this:
- I am scrolling through the discussion of freelance order
- After about 10 pages of scrolling I get HTTP error 403
- I change the IP and return to the freelance order discussion page
- After scrolling about the same number of pages I get banned again (ban of the new IP address)
- After another IP change I finally found the message I was looking for. But this time I was moving through the pages much more slowly and used this thing:
That is, the site considered me to be a spammer, and not someone else with my IP address. But I was just looking for the message. This should not be a sufficient reason to get banned.
After about 10 pages of scrolling I get HTTP error 403
If you are really banned so you can not post on the forum. But if you get error 403 so it is (most likely) - the computer/Windows error (or "fake ban by IP"):
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753357
Means (my personal experience):
- if you see red color banner on the top about ban and can not post on the forum (without any "error 403") so it is real ban;
- if you see read color banner on the top of every forum page but you can post on the forum byy changing the dynamic IP address so it is "fake ban by IP" (it is not real ban);
- if you do not see any red color banner on the top of the page but just see some error (it may be error 403 or error 12029 or any) so it is not ban.
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