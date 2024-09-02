Issue with search bar not displaying related results
Chou Hei Leong:
I'm experiencing a problem with the search bar on this site.
When I input keywords, even ones taken directly from signals displayed on the first page, no related results are showing up. The search seems to be completely non-functional.
Has anyone else encountered this issue? Is there a known bug with the search functionality currently?
Some additional details:
- I've tried multiple keywords and phrases
- I've made sure to use exact terms from existing content on the site
- The search bar accepts my input, but produces no results whatsoever
- This is happening consistently across different pages/sections
Any insights or suggestions would be greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance for any help!"
please find the attached photo
You can use the search function on the top of this page (or in the top right corner of Metatrader in case you are looking for some signal for example).
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm experiencing a problem with the search bar on this site.
When I input keywords, even ones taken directly from signals displayed on the first page, no related results are showing up. The search seems to be completely non-functional.
Has anyone else encountered this issue? Is there a known bug with the search functionality currently?
Some additional details:
Any insights or suggestions would be greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance for any help!"