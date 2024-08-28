Can't Find My Signal in the MQL5 Search Results
Chou Hei Leong:
Is there a known issue with the search functionality on the signal page, or could there be another reason why my signal isn't appearing?
Is there a known issue with the search functionality on the signal page, or could there be another reason why my signal isn't appearing?
No, it is not an issue.
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.
By the way, your signal can be found in MT5 (on the search function in the top right corner of MT5) and the users can subscribe - because the people are subscribing directly from Metatrader.
Thank you for your response. Now I understand. By the way, I think it would be helpful to display a notification when there are no related search results.
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Hi everyone,
I've recently published a signal on MQL5, and it's been established for 2 weeks now.
I've also removed some warnings that were initially present. However, I still can't find my signal when searching on the signal page, even after logging out of my MQL5 account.
Is there a known issue with the search functionality on the signal page, or could there be another reason why my signal isn't appearing?
Thanks for your help!