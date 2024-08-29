Question about a refund on an expert advisor
If you've got no reply in 1-2 days, you can contact the Service Desk and tell them about it.
I know that you've already activated and installed it, so you can't get the automatic refund from MQL5.com, because there is no cancel option in your purchases page.
Hello everybody.
I am in a situation in witch i spent 50 usd + vat on an expert that does not work as expected. It should proportionally trade for me to match my signal, but it does not open any new trade.
I have tried to reach to the seller but it won't respond. It won't respond to any of the messages. I asked for explanation for the correct usage of the program, he didn't respond. I asked then for a refund, he didn't respond.
Is there something else that i can do?
Start an arbitration with a detailed(!) documentation of your problem (maybe in a second step): https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
- www.mql5.com
Hello everybody.
I am in a situation in witch i spent 50 usd + vat on an expert that does not work as expected. It should proportionally trade for me to match my signal, but it does not open any new trade.
I have tried to reach to the seller but it won't respond. It won't respond to any of the messages. I asked for explanation for the correct usage of the program, he didn't respond. I asked then for a refund, he didn't respond.
Is there something else that i can do?
TRY TO CONNECT THE SERVICE DESK ON THE PAGE THEY WILL RESPOND ..
BEST LUCK
If you've got no reply in 1-2 days, you can contact the Service Desk and tell them about it.
I know that you've already activated and installed it, so you can't get the automatic refund from MQL5.com, because there is no cancel option in your purchases page.
I tried to hit every button in the link you gave me, but the process is so automatic that it won't let me to open any new case.
Start an arbitration with a detailed(!) documentation of your problem (maybe in a second step): https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
Thanx for answering. I went to Freelance but i am rotating in a circle.
I cannot go into an actual arbitration because it won't give me the option.
You didn't say that it was a market product that you've purchased and Carl suggested the Freelance section arbitration option.
What you need is to tell the Service Desk that this is a Market product you've purchased and that it doesn't work as it supposed to.Service Desk >> MQL5 Market >> I am a buyer >> Product not working >> Seller unavailable >> Please submit a link to the product which does not work
not please choose a proper section (like Market) an so on
Thanx for claryfing that. I am choosing Market but the options are very limited. If i activated the product and the seller won't respond, i'm out of ideas. That's my problem. I may be talking about market, but i didn't give the link in here, because the topic will be removed by admins for making publicity or something.
Thanx for claryfing that. I am choosing Market but the options are very limited. If i activated the product and the seller won't respond, i'm out of ideas. That's my problem. I may be talking about market, but i didn't give the link in here, because the topic will be removed by admins for making publicity or something.
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Hello everybody.
I am in a situation in witch i spent 50 usd + vat on an expert that does not work as expected. It should proportionally trade for me to match my signal, but it does not open any new trade.
I have tried to reach to the seller but it won't respond. It won't respond to any of the messages. I asked for explanation for the correct usage of the program, he didn't respond. I asked then for a refund, he didn't respond.
Is there something else that i can do?