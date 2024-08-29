Question about a refund on an expert advisor

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Hello everybody.

I am in a situation in witch i spent 50 usd + vat on an expert that does not work as expected. It should proportionally trade for me to match my signal, but it does not open any new trade.

I have tried to reach to the seller but it won't respond. It won't respond to any of the messages. I asked for explanation for the correct usage of the program, he didn't respond. I asked then for a refund, he didn't respond.

Is there something else that i can do? 

 

If you've got no reply in 1-2 days, you can contact the Service Desk and tell them about it.

I know that you've already activated and installed it, so you can't get the automatic refund from MQL5.com, because there is no cancel option in your purchases page.

[Deleted]  
Marius Socaciu:

Hello everybody.

I am in a situation in witch i spent 50 usd + vat on an expert that does not work as expected. It should proportionally trade for me to match my signal, but it does not open any new trade.

I have tried to reach to the seller but it won't respond. It won't respond to any of the messages. I asked for explanation for the correct usage of the program, he didn't respond. I asked then for a refund, he didn't respond.

Is there something else that i can do? 

Hi,

MQL5 offers a refund that can be requested within 7 days of purchase. If you are beyond the 7 days and the seller is not responding, there is nothing you can do about it.
 

Start an arbitration with a detailed(!) documentation of your problem (maybe in a second step): https://www.mql5.com/en/contact


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Marius Socaciu:

Hello everybody.

I am in a situation in witch i spent 50 usd + vat on an expert that does not work as expected. It should proportionally trade for me to match my signal, but it does not open any new trade.

I have tried to reach to the seller but it won't respond. It won't respond to any of the messages. I asked for explanation for the correct usage of the program, he didn't respond. I asked then for a refund, he didn't respond.

Is there something else that i can do? 

TRY TO CONNECT THE SERVICE DESK ON THE PAGE THEY WILL RESPOND ..

BEST LUCK

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

If you've got no reply in 1-2 days, you can contact the Service Desk and tell them about it.

I know that you've already activated and installed it, so you can't get the automatic refund from MQL5.com, because there is no cancel option in your purchases page.

I tried to hit every button in the link you gave me, but the process is so automatic that it won't let me to open any new case.

Carl Schreiber #:

Start an arbitration with a detailed(!) documentation of your problem (maybe in a second step): https://www.mql5.com/en/contact


Thanx for answering. I went to Freelance but i am rotating in a circle. 

Please select your question category
11:33 AM
You
Freelance
MQL5 Helper
Do you want to ask a question as a developer or as a customer?
You
I am a customer
MQL5 Helper
What is your question?
You
Problem with order
MQL5 Helper
Have you already applied to arbitration?
You
No
MQL5 Helper
Please apply to arbitration to resolve the issue.
Do you have any other questions?
Yes
No

I cannot go into an actual arbitration because it won't give me the option.

 

You didn't say that it was a market product that you've purchased and Carl suggested the Freelance section arbitration option.

What you need is to tell the Service Desk that this is a Market product you've purchased and that it doesn't work as it supposed to.

Service Desk >> MQL5 Market >> I am a buyer >> Product not working >> Seller unavailable >> Please submit a link to the product which does not work
 
Marius Socaciu #:
Thanx for answering. I went to Freelance but i am rotating in a circle. 

Do you have an issue with Freelance?

If not please choose a proper section (like Market) an so on

 
Marsel #:
not please choose a proper section (like Market) an so on

Thanx for claryfing that. I am choosing Market but the options are very limited. If i activated the product and the seller won't respond, i'm out of ideas. That's my problem. I may be talking about market, but i didn't give the link in here, because the topic will be removed by admins for making publicity or something.

 
Marius Socaciu #:

Thanx for claryfing that. I am choosing Market but the options are very limited. If i activated the product and the seller won't respond, i'm out of ideas. That's my problem. I may be talking about market, but i didn't give the link in here, because the topic will be removed by admins for making publicity or something.

Service Desk >> MQL5 Market >> I am a buyer >> Product not working >> Seller unavailable >> Please submit a link to the product which does not work
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