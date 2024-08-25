Trades are not showing in Journal/Trade tab but showing in chart
The position was closed so you won't find it in the tab Trade but History:
Carl Schreiber #:
The position was closed so you won't find it in the tab Trade but History:
Thank you for reply Carl.
Actually there are no deals opened in journal as well, attached screen shot for the same. So I doubt that it got executed and in history manually taken trades are there but not through automated.
Note: algo trading option has been enabled in tool.
Files:
Capture_log.JPG 125 kb
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Hello Experts,
I'm very new to MT5 and currently facing this issue where I see Limit orders are seen on the chart but not placed in journal/trade in demo accn. Not sure what could be the reason, Seeking this basic configuration/setup help.
Sample code in On tick:
double ask = NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits);
DebugBreak();
trade.BuyLimit(0.1,(ask+100*_Point),_Symbol,0,(ask+200*_Point),ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,NULL);
}