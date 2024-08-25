Trades are not showing in Journal/Trade tab but showing in chart

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Hello Experts,

I'm very new to MT5 and currently facing this issue where I see Limit orders are seen on the chart but not placed in journal/trade in demo accn. Not sure what could be the reason, Seeking this basic configuration/setup help. 


Sample code in On tick:

   double ask = NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits);

   

   DebugBreak();

   trade.BuyLimit(0.1,(ask+100*_Point),_Symbol,0,(ask+200*_Point),ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,NULL);

  }

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Order Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Order Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Requests to execute trade operations are formalized as orders. Each order has a variety of properties for reading. Information on them can be...
Files:
orderOnChart.JPG  146 kb
Meta5_account.JPG  24 kb
 

The position was closed so you won't find it in the tab Trade but History:


 
Carl Schreiber #:

The position was closed so you won't find it in the tab Trade but History:


Thank you for reply Carl. 

Actually there are no deals opened in journal as well, attached screen shot for the same. So I doubt that it got executed and in history manually taken trades are there but not through automated. 

Note: algo trading option has been enabled in tool.

Files:
Capture_log.JPG  125 kb
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