Discussing the article: "Creating an MQL5-Telegram Integrated Expert Advisor (Part 3): Sending Chart Screenshots with Captions from MQL5 to Telegram" - page 2

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Lorentzos Roussos #:

shouldn't it be 

instead of char ?

I do not know, I have download code , try compiling and get errors. 

Previusly for my need I use object coded by Andriy   How to create bots for Telegram in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles      . But when coding yesterday some program with telegram future get errors 


another


Looking there errors with the same functions.

I have check MQL4 program with the same objects and it work, problem only for MQL5. Make search and find this article. Check sending message  and it work, but sending screenshot generate errors.

I'm not sure but I think that errors may come after last update. Just hoping.

How to create bots for Telegram in MQL5
How to create bots for Telegram in MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
This article contains step-by-step instructions for creating bots for Telegram in MQL5. This information may prove useful for users who wish to synchronize their trading robot with a mobile device. There are samples of bots in the article that provide trading signals, search for information on websites, send information about the account balance, quotes and screenshots of charts to you smart phone.
 
Piotr Storozenko #:

I do not know, I have download code , try compiling and get errors. 

Previusly for my need I use object coded by Andriy   How to create bots for Telegram in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles      . But when coding yesterday some program with telegram future get errors 



Looking there errors with the same functions.

I have check MQL4 program with the same objects and it work, problem only for MQL5. Make search and find this article. Check sending message  and it work, but sending screenshot generate errors.

I'm not sure but I think that errors may come after last update. Just hoping.

try with this telegram mqh

Files:
TelegramL2025.mqh  85 kb
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

try with this telegram mqh

Thanks a lot! 

It work, generate some warning, but will take care about :)  later 

deprecated behavior, hidden method calling will be disabled in a future MQL compiler version TelegramL2025.mqh 326 7


 
Piotr Storozenko #: 
      ::StringReplace(text, "\n", ShortToString(0x0A));
 
Aleksandr Slavskii #:

Thank you. I have find this public function with the same name as regular MQL5 and rename  to delete warning. Now compiling is clear :)

 
Hello! Thank you for this detailed documentation. Unfortunately, I'm getting two error messages. Can you help me?

Best regards, Volker

Files:
Error_MQ5_Part3.jpg  200 kb
 
Volker Mowy #:
Hello! Thank you for this detailed documentation. Unfortunately, I'm getting two error messages. Can you help me?

Best regards, Volker

Thanks, bug found!

666 // ArrayAdd for uchar Array
667 void ArrayAdd(char &destinationArr[], const uchar &sourceArr[]){
 
A small change for a better display!
Files:
TelegramMQL5Screenshots.jpg  141 kb
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