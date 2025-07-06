Discussing the article: "Creating an MQL5-Telegram Integrated Expert Advisor (Part 3): Sending Chart Screenshots with Captions from MQL5 to Telegram" - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
shouldn't it be
instead of char ?
I do not know, I have download code , try compiling and get errors.
Previusly for my need I use object coded by Andriy How to create bots for Telegram in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles . But when coding yesterday some program with telegram future get errors
Looking there errors with the same functions.
I have check MQL4 program with the same objects and it work, problem only for MQL5. Make search and find this article. Check sending message and it work, but sending screenshot generate errors.
I'm not sure but I think that errors may come after last update. Just hoping.
I do not know, I have download code , try compiling and get errors.
Previusly for my need I use object coded by Andriy How to create bots for Telegram in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles . But when coding yesterday some program with telegram future get errors
Looking there errors with the same functions.
I have check MQL4 program with the same objects and it work, problem only for MQL5. Make search and find this article. Check sending message and it work, but sending screenshot generate errors.
I'm not sure but I think that errors may come after last update. Just hoping.
try with this telegram mqh
try with this telegram mqh
Thanks a lot!
It work, generate some warning, but will take care about :) later
deprecated behavior, hidden method calling will be disabled in a future MQL compiler version TelegramL2025.mqh 326 7
Thank you. I have find this public function with the same name as regular MQL5 and rename to delete warning. Now compiling is clear :)
Best regards, Volker
Best regards, Volker