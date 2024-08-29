How to Install the Latest Release MT5 Build for Windows from metatrader5.com
when that version goes offline, it's past. You would have to make your own backup of the installation.
I don't have any backup and it would be unusual to obtain the backup / installation file from unofficial sources.
Is it normal for the https://www.metatrader5.com not to provide the official backup / installation file for the latest release MT5 build (4410) for Windows ?
I don't have any backup and it would be unusual to obtain the backup / installation file from unofficial sources.
Is it normal for the https://www.metatrader5.com not to provide the official backup / installation file for the latest release MT5 build (4410) for Windows ?
Well they have a funny way with this, when the installation isn't publicly available anymore, it's gone. They do have an archive of release builds on a telegram channel
Well they have a funny way with this, when the installation isn't publicly available anymore, it's gone. They do have an archive of release builds on a telegram channel
1. That user's Telegram channel is not an official source of MetaQuotes to download MetaTrader 5.
It is unsafe to download files from unofficial sources and this concern isn't limited to the MetaTrader application, as it can result in serious security risks.
2. What is the justified reason why MetaQuotes does not even have the latest release version available for download, at any time, on the official website ?
1. That user's Telegram channel is not an official source of MetaQuotes to download MetaTrader 5.
It is unsafe to download files from unofficial sources and this concern isn't limited to the MetaTrader application, as it can result in serious security risks.
2. What is the justified reason why MetaQuotes does not even have the latest release version available for download, at any time, on the official website ?
Talk to your broker.
1. I requested MetaTrader 5 Build 4410 for Windows from two brokers, and they responded that it is not possible (as shown in the picture).
2. Considering that there are many users who wish to download the latest release version (e.g., 4410) of MetaTrader 5 directly from the official website (rather than from unofficial sources), I kindly request that MetaQuotes provide us with the option to download, at least, the latest release version from the official website.
1. I requested MetaTrader 5 Build 4410 for Windows from two brokers, and they responded that it is not possible (as shown in the picture).
2. Considering that there are many users who wish to download the latest release version (e.g., 4410) of MetaTrader 5 directly from the official website (rather than from unofficial sources), I kindly request that MetaQuotes provide us with the option to download, at least, the latest release version from the official website.
The only way so far (for all the years of MT5): make backups of MT5 builds on your PC yourself - manually or by means of some locally installed software. Of course, all builds come from the official source - MQ or broker.
Roll back to the one of backups - manually or by means of the external software - in case you encounter a problem in new MT5 build. Do not allow atomatic updates, review all new builds before allowing them to install.
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Hi,
Immediately after installing MT5 for Windows today from https://www.metatrader5.com/en/download, the Help -> About menu shows that I have MT5 build 4490 (picture attached).
I want the latest release MT5 build 4410 for Windows, not build 4490.
Therefore, how to install the latest release MT5 build 4410 for Windows from https://www.metatrader5.com ?
Thank you.