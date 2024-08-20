File cannot be opened 5004

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I have read meny threads and docs, followed them but non of them work.

here the place where my file is
C:\Users\marti\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\F762D69EEEA9B4430D7F17C82167C844\MQL5\Files

I found it in File > Open Data Folder

In my code I have the path set as follow:


string signalFile="output.csv";

   int file_handle = FileOpen("output.csv", FILE_READ | FILE_CSV | FILE_ANSI | FILE_COMMON, ';');

   if (file_handle != INVALID_HANDLE) {


But I also tried

string terminal_data_path=TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH);

string signalFile= terminal_data_path  + "\\MQL5\\Files\\" + "output.csv";


And also
C:\Users\marti\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\F762D69EEEA9B4430D7F17C82167C844\MQL5\Files\outpust.csv


Nothing works. When I run my program (Ctrl + F5), when executed, during running program, I get error 5004.

I appreciate if anyone finds a way to push me.

 
If you start debugging with Ctrl + F5,  TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH) returns a folder like: "...AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\6C3C6A11D1C3791DD4DBF45421BF8028\Agent-127.0.0.1-3002". You would have better chances with TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH, which returns "C:\Users\...\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common", that is easier to manage.
 
I copied file into that position. Used  TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH

string terminal_data_path=TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH);
string signalFile=terminal_data_path + "\\Files\\" + "output.csv";

Now I have different error. it is 5002
 

Using files is tricky. I finally got something that works:


#import "kernel32.dll"
   int CopyFileW(string,string,int);
#import

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   string filename = "output.csv";
   string source_path = "D:\\";
   string terminal_data_path=TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH);
   string sourcefile = source_path + "\\" + filename;
   string signalFile=terminal_data_path + "\\" + filename; 
   CopyFileW(sourcefile, signalFile,0);
   int handle = FileOpen(filename, FILE_WRITE | FILE_CSV | FILE_READ); 
   if(handle == INVALID_HANDLE){
      Print(GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
   }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

The idea is to use the Windows API to copy the file from D:\ to the terminal data path, which depends and we don't want to bother. Then it opens successfully, providing the right parameters to FileOpen():

FILE_WRITE | FILE_CSV | FILE_READ

This is also tricky.

Finally, allow the import of DLLs from the options of the terminal:


 

This is odd. Really strange. I noticed I have two MT5 installed. Each of them on different places. One is installed normally on Program Files. The other in AppData\Roaming\MetaTrader. I am able to uninstall the first one, but have no idea about the other. 

Anyway, problem solved, because I was reffering from the first MY5 to the place of another one. Now, as I am working with only one MT5, there is no problem. Thank you Frederic for the effort.

 
You are welcome.
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