How to call functions in. so file in Linux (Ubuntu) system
In my code,I'm trying to import funtion like:
#import "libsro.so"
int TrainNetwork(int inputSize, double& data[], int Bars, int training_bars, int BarfeatureCount);//---check
void GetTrainingProgress(double &accuracy, double &progress, double &average_loss);
bool IsTraining();
double PredictNextBar(int inputSize, double& data[], int Bars, int training_bars, int BarfeatureCount);
#import
The compilation of the expert program has been successful.
But when i run the expert,I have received the following feedback
I'm sure the libsro.so is 64-bit version:
file libsro.so
libsro.so: ELF 64-bit LSB shared object, x86-64, version 1 (GNU/Linux), dynamically linked, BuildID[sha1]=3a93d3f2e299a0ffed5e86d747a1b79bf016d650, not stripped
Some components of CUDA, such as NCCL, cannot run on Windows, so the. so file is an important attempt.
So, how can i use .so file in my expert?
Hi, Dominik Egert.Thank you for providing the idea. Follow your idea, I have made multiple attempts at the code of the wrapper. But i failed. For example, the following is one of the representative attempts of my code：
#include <windows.h> #include <string> #include <stdexcept> // Function pointers extern "C" { typedef int (*TrainNetworkFunc)(int, double*, int, int, int); typedef void (*GetTrainingProgressFunc)(double*, double*, double*); typedef bool (*IsTrainingFunc)(); typedef double (*PredictNextBarFunc)(int, double*, int, int, int); } TrainNetworkFunc g_TrainNetwork = nullptr; GetTrainingProgressFunc g_GetTrainingProgress = nullptr; IsTrainingFunc g_IsTraining = nullptr; PredictNextBarFunc g_PredictNextBar = nullptr; HMODULE g_hModule = nullptr; bool LoadLibraryAndFunctions() { if (g_hModule) return true; // Already loaded g_hModule = LoadLibrary("/usr/local/lib/libsro.so"); if (!g_hModule) { return false; } g_TrainNetwork = (TrainNetworkFunc)GetProcAddress(g_hModule, "TrainNetwork"); g_GetTrainingProgress = (GetTrainingProgressFunc)GetProcAddress(g_hModule, "GetTrainingProgress"); g_IsTraining = (IsTrainingFunc)GetProcAddress(g_hModule, "IsTraining"); g_PredictNextBar = (PredictNextBarFunc)GetProcAddress(g_hModule, "PredictNextBar"); return (g_TrainNetwork && g_GetTrainingProgress && g_IsTraining && g_PredictNextBar); } void UnloadLibrary() { if (g_hModule) { FreeLibrary(g_hModule); g_hModule = nullptr; g_TrainNetwork = nullptr; g_GetTrainingProgress = nullptr; g_IsTraining = nullptr; g_PredictNextBar = nullptr; } } extern "C" { __declspec(dllexport) int __stdcall TrainNetwork(int inputSize, double* data, int Bars, int training_bars, int BarfeatureCount) { if (!LoadLibraryAndFunctions()) { return -2; } return g_TrainNetwork(inputSize, data, Bars, training_bars, BarfeatureCount); } __declspec(dllexport) void __stdcall GetTrainingProgress(double* accuracy, double* progress, double* average_loss) { if (LoadLibraryAndFunctions()) { g_GetTrainingProgress(accuracy, progress, average_loss); } } __declspec(dllexport) bool __stdcall IsTraining() { if (LoadLibraryAndFunctions()) { return g_IsTraining(); } return false; } __declspec(dllexport) double __stdcall PredictNextBar(int inputSize, double* data, int Bars, int training_bars, int BarfeatureCount) { if (LoadLibraryAndFunctions()) { return g_PredictNextBar(inputSize, data, Bars, training_bars, BarfeatureCount); } return -1.0; } } BOOL APIENTRY DllMain(HMODULE hModule, DWORD ul_reason_for_call, LPVOID lpReserved) { switch (ul_reason_for_call) { case DLL_PROCESS_ATTACH: // Initialize break; case DLL_THREAD_ATTACH: break; case DLL_THREAD_DETACH: break; case DLL_PROCESS_DETACH: UnloadLibrary(); break; } return TRUE; } //FINISH All
I use x86_64-w64-mingw32-g++ -shared -o sro_wrapper.dll ../sro_wrapper.cpp -lkernel32 to compile it, and i got sro_wrapper.dll. I put the dll in Libraries of MQL5（in wine），but when i run the expert, the sro_wrapper.dll can't use functions in libsro.so.
I have had discussions with Claude3.5 and GPT-4o from various angles, and have also tried various solutions. In the end, it seems that the solution has been stabilized in the following code:
#include <windows.h> #include <iostream> #include <string> // 声明Wine特定的函数 extern "C" void* wine_dlopen(const char* filename, int flag); extern "C" void* wine_dlsym(void* handle, const char* symbol); extern "C" int wine_dlclose(void* handle); // 定义RTLD_NOW，因为MinGW可能没有定义它 #ifndef RTLD_NOW #define RTLD_NOW 2 #endif // 函数指针类型定义 typedef int (*TrainNetworkFunc)(int, double*, int, int, int); typedef void (*GetTrainingProgressFunc)(double*, double*, double*); typedef bool (*IsTrainingFunc)(); typedef double (*PredictNextBarFunc)(int, double*, int, int, int); // 全局函数指针 TrainNetworkFunc g_TrainNetwork = nullptr; GetTrainingProgressFunc g_GetTrainingProgress = nullptr; IsTrainingFunc g_IsTraining = nullptr; PredictNextBarFunc g_PredictNextBar = nullptr; void* g_hModule = nullptr; bool LoadLibraryAndFunctions() { if (g_hModule) return true; // 已经加载过了 const char* libPath = "/usr/local/lib/libsro.so"; g_hModule = wine_dlopen(libPath, RTLD_NOW); if (!g_hModule) { std::cerr << "Failed to load libsro.so" << std::endl; return false; } g_TrainNetwork = (TrainNetworkFunc)wine_dlsym(g_hModule, "TrainNetwork"); g_GetTrainingProgress = (GetTrainingProgressFunc)wine_dlsym(g_hModule, "GetTrainingProgress"); g_IsTraining = (IsTrainingFunc)wine_dlsym(g_hModule, "IsTraining"); g_PredictNextBar = (PredictNextBarFunc)wine_dlsym(g_hModule, "PredictNextBar"); if (!g_TrainNetwork || !g_GetTrainingProgress || !g_IsTraining || !g_PredictNextBar) { std::cerr << "Failed to load one or more functions from libsro.so" << std::endl; wine_dlclose(g_hModule); g_hModule = nullptr; return false; } return true; } // 导出函数 extern "C" { __declspec(dllexport) int __stdcall TrainNetwork(int inputSize, double* data, int Bars, int training_bars, int BarfeatureCount) { if (!LoadLibraryAndFunctions()) { return -2; } return g_TrainNetwork(inputSize, data, Bars, training_bars, BarfeatureCount); } __declspec(dllexport) void __stdcall GetTrainingProgress(double* accuracy, double* progress, double* average_loss) { if (LoadLibraryAndFunctions()) { g_GetTrainingProgress(accuracy, progress, average_loss); } } __declspec(dllexport) bool __stdcall IsTraining() { if (LoadLibraryAndFunctions()) { return g_IsTraining(); } return false; } __declspec(dllexport) double __stdcall PredictNextBar(int inputSize, double* data, int Bars, int training_bars, int BarfeatureCount) { if (!LoadLibraryAndFunctions()) { return -2.0; } return g_PredictNextBar(inputSize, data, Bars, training_bars, BarfeatureCount); } } // 在DLL卸载时释放资源 BOOL WINAPI DllMain(HINSTANCE hinstDLL, DWORD fdwReason, LPVOID lpvReserved) { switch (fdwReason) { case DLL_PROCESS_DETACH: if (g_hModule) { wine_dlclose(g_hModule); g_hModule = nullptr; } break; } return TRUE; } //FINISH All
But I can't compile it. Because wine_dlopen,wine_dlsym are internal functions of wine, and I haven't found a way to call it yet.
I've been crazy about this problem these past few days.
Can you give me some tips, articles, or examples?
wine_dlopen(libPath, RTLD_NOW)
This is exactly the direction I am striving for. Thank you！
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In my code,I'm trying to import funtion like:
#import "libsro.so"
int TrainNetwork(int inputSize, double& data[], int Bars, int training_bars, int BarfeatureCount);//---check
void GetTrainingProgress(double &accuracy, double &progress, double &average_loss);
bool IsTraining();
double PredictNextBar(int inputSize, double& data[], int Bars, int training_bars, int BarfeatureCount);
#import
The compilation of the expert program has been successful.
But when i run the expert,I have received the following feedback
I'm sure the libsro.so is 64-bit version:
file libsro.so
libsro.so: ELF 64-bit LSB shared object, x86-64, version 1 (GNU/Linux), dynamically linked, BuildID[sha1]=3a93d3f2e299a0ffed5e86d747a1b79bf016d650, not stripped
Some components of CUDA, such as NCCL, cannot run on Windows, so the. so file is an important attempt.
So, how can i use .so file in my expert?