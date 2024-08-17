Change Subscription of Signal to another account
mintmachine:
I am Subscribing to a SIGNAL X using a BROKER A ..during the trading if I find any discrepancy / mismatch in the execution of the trades, can I change the Signal to another BROKER B ,
without having to pay for the SIGNAL provider again .
Yes, you can move your signal subscription to another trading account once a week.
Be careful because if you make a mistake in the new account details, you will have to wait for a whole week to try again!
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
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I am Subscribing to a SIGNAL X using a BROKER A ..during the trading if I find any discrepancy / mismatch in the execution of the trades, can I change the Signal to another BROKER B ,
without having to pay for the SIGNAL provider again .