Change Subscription of Signal to another account

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I am Subscribing to a SIGNAL X using a BROKER A ..during the trading if I find any discrepancy / mismatch in the execution of the trades, can I change the Signal to another BROKER  B ,

without having to pay for the SIGNAL provider again .

 
mintmachine:

I am Subscribing to a SIGNAL X using a BROKER A ..during the trading if I find any discrepancy / mismatch in the execution of the trades, can I change the Signal to another BROKER  B ,

without having to pay for the SIGNAL provider again .

Yes, you can move your signal subscription to another trading account once a week.

Be careful because if you make a mistake in the new account details, you will have to wait for a whole week to try again!

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions



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