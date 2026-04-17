Discussing the article: "Developing a robot in Python and MQL5 (Part 1): Data preprocessing" - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
few things fit, so all signs are at least detrending.
Taking the MA out of the price?
They take the Mashka out of the price?
Yeah, and sometimes divide the difference by the standard deviation. That adds to the pseudo-stationarity.
Like, MO is positioned as a being (mega-human) with super-computing abilities and memory.
And what attributes does an ordinary person use to create a TC?
That's already a question for the positioners :)
there are simple rules what is edible for ME and what is not.
That's already a question for the positioners :)
So man creates in his own image. I.e. MO is a strong generalisation of standard approaches.
This is how man creates in his own image. I.e. MO is a strong generalisation of standard approaches.
If we are talking about classification, it is a generalisation tool for further prediction. You can make a hypothesis and look at the degree of generalisation. If it is high, it almost automatically means a good TS and one can predict further.
I have also noticed a strong influence of the risk/reward ratio on a positive forward. For example, a negative risk reward.
And here's a positive, 1:3 risk reward ratio in the tags.
Terminology: n/b - foul language.
n/b python, code for one version does not run on another n/b.
The author did not specify the n/b python version .
n/b code does not run. it asks for some n/b bible, what n/b.
I try to install the n/b bible, it says the version of n/b python is not the same n/b.
Is it difficult to write the version and how to install the necessary libraries? Or have you run out of letter limit?
Author, didn't specify the version of n/b python.
Judging by the screen, Python version 3.10.10 was used.