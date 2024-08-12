Switching Brokers

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I'm sure I'm being an idiot...

I've got one live challenge account with FTMO, running 4 EA's. I want to attach a new EA to my demo account to live test it. Every time I double click on "MetaTrader 5 Desktop Demo" all of my EA's get transferred to the demo account, and algo trading gets switched off. 


All help appreciated.

 
Benjamin Das:

I'm sure I'm being an idiot...

I've got one live challenge account with FTMO, running 4 EA's. I want to attach a new EA to my demo account to live test it. Every time I double click on "MetaTrader 5 Desktop Demo" all of my EA's get transferred to the demo account, and algo trading gets switched off. 


All help appreciated.

You can't trade on both accounts at the same time on the same terminal.

So, when you login into the second account, the first goes in the background.

You need to download and install a second MT5 terminal of the same broker in your PC, by selecting a different destination folder upon installation.

Watch the gif below to see how its done.



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