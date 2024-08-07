MARKET Issue: concerning the re-purchase of licenses when the activations from a previous purchase have expired.
I think - no problem to buy the product once again in case the activations were finished, for example (this is MT5):
I do not have MQL5 forum option to pay from the forum profile because I have less than 30 dollars on my forum account (if I deposit some fund to the forum profile so I will have this options). I installed this product 5 years ago for the first time (first activation was used in that time).
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Now - MT4, same: not a problem at all:
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They need to login into their MQL5 account on a MT4/5 terminal and a computer or VPS that they haven't installed the product before.
They can't re-purchase a product from a MT4/5 terminal that is already installed, because it is already there and there is no need to be re-purchased.
They need to login into their MQL5 account on a MT4/5 terminal and a computer or VPS that they haven't installed the product before.
They can't re-purchase a product from a MT4/5 terminal that is already installed, because it is already there and there is no need to be re-purchased.
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Dear Administration,
I kindly request your assistance with an issue concerning the re-purchase of licenses when the activations from a previous purchase have expired.
Issue Description: Some clients, who purchased my utilities 5-10 years ago, are now unable to buy new activations.
The "Buy" button is inactive and displays the message: "Product already purchased."
This prevents loyal customers from acquiring new activations.
Please address this issue to facilitate the process for our long-standing clients.
Thank you for your attention to this matter.