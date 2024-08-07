MARKET Issue: concerning the re-purchase of licenses when the activations from a previous purchase have expired.

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Dear Administration,

I kindly request your assistance with an issue concerning the re-purchase of licenses when the activations from a previous purchase have expired.

Issue Description: Some clients, who purchased my utilities 5-10 years ago, are now unable to buy new activations.

The "Buy" button is inactive and displays the message: "Product already purchased."


This prevents loyal customers from acquiring new activations.

Please address this issue to facilitate the process for our long-standing clients.


Thank you for your attention to this matter.

 

I think - no problem to buy the product once again in case the activations were finished, for example (this is MT5):


I do not have MQL5 forum option to pay from the forum profile because I have less than 30 dollars on my forum account (if I deposit some fund to the forum profile so I will have this options). I installed this product 5 years ago for the first time (first activation was used in that time).

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Now - MT4, same: not a problem at all:

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Besides, I bought some tool 11 years ago (in 2013), and I still have activations available.
The product does not exist on the market anymore but I can install it -

 
By the way, I like the products with many activations (5 activations are not enough for me, but it depends on the sellers only, because the sellers are estimating the number of activations for their products).
 
Sergey Golubev #:
By the way, I like the products with many activations (5 activations are not enough for me, but it depends on the sellers only, because the sellers are estimating the number of activations for their products).
Thanks for the answer. The button does not work here on the website in the market. I have 10 activations for all products. and in 12 years of the market I don’t have a single product with expired activations (I can’t check this personally) I’m speaking only on behalf of clients...
 

They need to login into their MQL5 account on a MT4/5 terminal and a computer or VPS that they haven't installed the product before.

They can't re-purchase a product from a MT4/5 terminal that is already installed, because it is already there and there is no need to be re-purchased.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

They need to login into their MQL5 account on a MT4/5 terminal and a computer or VPS that they haven't installed the product before.

They can't re-purchase a product from a MT4/5 terminal that is already installed, because it is already there and there is no need to be re-purchased.

Thank you.

From a logical point of view, this is inconvenient.
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