Activations
Activation is per computer (per hardware and per software).
It means: you may download the Market products and use it inside one computer within MT4 or MT5 for as many trading accounts as you want.
----------------------
But there are some particularities related (it is about when and why the activations may be lost for example).
So, read this summary post for details: #1031
- 2017.07.17
- Sergey Golubev
- www.mql5.com
Yes, of course you can and you will not need extra activations for installing your EA on multiple accounts on the same computer or VPS, as Sergey explained.
You will only spend another activation if you install your EA on another computer or (non MQL5) VPS.
You will not need an extra activation if you migrate your EA on MQL5 VPS and that's a major advantage of using MQL5 VPS.
For example, I bought an EA with 10 activations and activated it on Account A. However, when I activate the EA on Account B, the transactions on Account A stop.
This is another thing, you can't trade on 2 accounts at the same time on the same MT4/5 terminal.
You need to install a second MT4/5 terminal to login into the 2nd trading account, install your EA on this 2nd terminal too and then trade on it.
If you don't know how to install a 2nd MT4/5 terminal of the same broker on the same computer or VPS, you need to select a different destination folder upon installation.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use