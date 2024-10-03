Please advise on ways to activate the below page of payment methods ounce i have subrcibe to a signal provider/ maybe the actual page link?

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Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

HI THERE

I have done everything possible as i already have subscribe in the past?

 
Rod Matcham #:

HI THERE

I have done everything possible as i already have subscribe in the past?

It's better to deposit the necessary money into your MQL5 account first and then use the MQL5 way of payment during checkout.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/roddi/accounting/choosein


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