How can I load custom indicators for Market (in a EA)
I looked the checks for publication, and the error persists in a different way
test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) 2022.02.01 00:00:00 cannot load resource 'Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\MQL5\Experts\Monday_Morning_Stacks_Maker.ex5::Indicators\Heiken_Ashi_copy.ex5' loading of Heiken_Ashi_copy EURUSD,H1 failed [4016] 2022.02.01 00:00:00 cannot load custom indicator '::Indicators\Heiken_Ashi_copy.ex5' [4802] 2022.02.01 00:00:00 indicator create error OnInit critical error tester stopped because OnInit failed disconnected there are no trading operations
how can I load a custom indicator (the other one I managed to load it)?
test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) 2021.02.01 00:00:00 cannot load resource 'Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3031\MQL5\Experts\Monday_Morning_Stacks_Maker.ex5::Indicators\fibos.ex5' loading of fibos EURUSD,H1 failed [4016] 2021.02.01 00:00:00 cannot load custom indicator '::Indicators\fibos.ex5' [4802] 2021.02.01 00:00:00 indicator create error in 'Monday Morning Stacks Maker.mq5' (1,1) OnInit critical error tester stopped because OnInit failed disconnected there are no trading operations
Load it like this:
handle = iCustom(_Symbol, _Period, "Market\\Indicator", param1, param2, param3);
you don't need to include the extension .EX5 in the path
Pass all the input parameters if the indicator is using buffers (check the data window.... view - Data Window)
Do not pass any input parameters if the indicator is using objects instead of buffers. If you don't see any buffer names in the data window, then it's a given that the indicator is not using buffers.
You have to include your custom indicators as resources
- www.mql5.com
You have to include your custom indicators as resources
it's not necessary, the Market directory (where purchased indicators automatically go) is understood by the software
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hi, I get this error:
How can I solve this?