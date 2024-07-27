code is not working
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“Doesn't work” is meaningless — just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires — could be anything, meaningless.
We can't read your mind nor see your machine; only what you give us on this forum.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
When asking about code
Be precise and informative about your problem
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double atr = iATR(_Symbol, _Period, period);
Function does not return a double.
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int bars = iBars(_Symbol, _Period); if (totalBars == bars) return; totalBars = bars;
You can't know when a candle closes. Only when a new tick arrives that starts a new bar is the old bar closed, and that tick could arrive almost at the end of a bar's duration.
For a new bar test, Bars is unreliable (a refresh/reconnect can change number of bars on chart), volume is unreliable (miss ticks), Price is unreliable (duplicate prices and The == operand. - MQL4 programming forum.) Always use time.
MT4: New candle - MQL4 programming forum #3 (2014)
MT5: Accessing variables - MQL4 programming forum #3 (2022)
I disagree with making a new bar function, because it can only be called once per tick (second call returns false). A variable can be tested multiple times.
Running EA once at the start of each bar - MQL4 programming forum (2011)
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double stopLoss = ask - (atr * 2.0); double takeProfit = ask + (atr * 2.0);
You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid. Pending Buy Stop orders become market orders when hit by the Ask.
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Your buy order's TP/SL (or Sell Stop's/Sell Limit's entry) are triggered when the Bid / OrderClosePrice reaches it. Using Ask±n, makes your SL shorter and your TP longer, by the spread. Don't you want the specified amount used in either direction?
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Your sell order's TP/SL (or Buy Stop's/Buy Limit's entry) will be triggered when the Ask / OrderClosePrice reaches it. To trigger close at a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #25
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The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools → Options (control+O) → charts → Show ask line.)
Most brokers with variable spreads widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes.
My GBPJPY shows average spread = 26 points, average maximum spread = 134.
My EURCHF shows average spread = 18 points, average maximum spread = 106.
(your broker will be similar).
Is it reasonable to have such a huge spreads (20 PIP spreads) in EURCHF? - General - MQL5 programming forum (2022)
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Sorry about half information, and thanks for reply.
i am new in programming,
there is one condition in program ,
if (prevClose <= fastMA1 || prevClose <= slowMA1) { if (currentClose > fastMA1 && currentClose > slowMA1) {
this condition is used to verify , theoretically its good but while running the its not taking any trades.
or its taking trade anywhere leaving this conditions odd, does this happening because of same condition.
you need more logic to stop a trade being executed every tick, and for that you need to use PositionsTotal()
I adjusted things here:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ma.mq5 | //| aniruddha | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "aniruddha" #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; // Input parameters input double LotSize = 0.01; // Lot size for each trade input int ATR_Period = 14; input int SL = 200; input int TP = 200; int handleFast; double bufferFast[]; int handleSlow; double bufferSlow[]; int totalBars = 0; int magic_No = 1234567; int handleATR; double atr_buf[]; int OnInit() { handleFast = iMA(_Symbol, _Period, 20, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE); if (handleFast == INVALID_HANDLE) return (INIT_FAILED); handleSlow = iMA(_Symbol, _Period, 200, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE); if (handleSlow == INVALID_HANDLE) return (INIT_FAILED); handleATR = iATR(_Symbol, _Period, ATR_Period); ArraySetAsSeries(bufferFast, true); ArraySetAsSeries(bufferSlow, true); ArraySetAsSeries(atr_buf, true); obj_Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_No); return (INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { IndicatorRelease(handleFast); IndicatorRelease(handleSlow); ArrayFree(bufferFast); ArrayFree(bufferSlow); } void OnTick() { //int bars = iBars(_Symbol, _Period); //if (totalBars == bars) return; //totalBars = bars; if (CopyBuffer(handleFast, 0, 0, 3, bufferFast)==-1) { Print("problem loading Fast MA"); return; } if (CopyBuffer(handleSlow, 0, 0, 3, bufferSlow)==-1) { Print("problem loading Slow MA"); return; } if (CopyBuffer(handleSlow, 0, 0, 1, atr_buf)==-1) { Print("problem loading ATR value"); return; } // Use data to trade double fastMA1 = bufferFast[1]; double slowMA1 = bufferSlow[1]; double currentClose = iClose(_Symbol, _Period, 0); double prevClose = iClose(_Symbol, _Period, 1); double atr = atr_buf[0]*_Point; // Ensure no positions in the no-trade zone if ((currentClose > slowMA1 && currentClose < fastMA1) || (currentClose < slowMA1 && currentClose > fastMA1)) { for (int i = PositionsTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket(i); if (ticket > 0) { if (PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL) == _Symbol && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) == magic_No) { obj_Trade.PositionClose(ticket); } } } return; // Exit OnTick if in no-trade zone } double offset = 20*_Point; bool buySignal = false, sellSignal = false; // Buy condition: candle closes above both MAs if (prevClose < fastMA1 || prevClose < slowMA1) { if (currentClose > fastMA1 + offset && currentClose > slowMA1) { for (int i = PositionsTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket(i); if (ticket > 0) { if (PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL) == _Symbol && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) == magic_No) { if (PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL) { obj_Trade.PositionClose(ticket); } } } } buySignal = true; } } // Sell condition: candle closes below both MAs if (prevClose > fastMA1 || prevClose > slowMA1) { if (currentClose < fastMA1 - offset && currentClose < slowMA1) { for (int i = PositionsTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket(i); if (ticket > 0) { if (PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL) == _Symbol && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) == magic_No) { if (PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY) { obj_Trade.PositionClose(ticket); } } } } sellSignal = true; } } if(buySignal && PositionsTotal()==0){ double ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK); double stopLoss = ask - (SL*_Point + (atr * 2.0)); double takeProfit = ask + (TP*_Point + (atr * 2.0)); obj_Trade.Buy(LotSize, _Symbol, ask, stopLoss, takeProfit); } else if(sellSignal && PositionsTotal()==0){ double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID); double stopLoss = bid + (SL*_Point + (atr * 2.0)); double takeProfit = bid - (TP*_Point + (atr * 2.0)); obj_Trade.Sell(LotSize, _Symbol, bid, stopLoss, takeProfit); } }
how you want to program the EA is up to you, right now "PositionsTotal() == 0" will ensure that only one trade is active at a time (a new signal won't execute a new position if another position is already active)
It's not a profitable EA right now, the BID and ASK can swing above and below the MA causing a lot of positions to close rather then the market price breaking out (which doesn't always happen), so you should make more rules with an offset of points to say "signal is valid if the BID moved X points past the MA" for example
with this logic that you have:
// Ensure no positions in the no-trade zone if ((currentClose > slowMA1 && currentClose < fastMA1) || (currentClose < slowMA1 && currentClose > fastMA1)) { for (int i = PositionsTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket(i); if (ticket > 0) { if (PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL) == _Symbol && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) == magic_No) { obj_Trade.PositionClose(ticket); } } } return; // Exit OnTick if in no-trade zone }
I see this result H4 EURUSD 2024:
without this logic (removing it) I see this result which is better:
so you need to re-assess the logic
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in above code , i try to take trade when candle closes above 20 MA and 200MA with dynamic trailing stop loss and vice versa for selling,
Can anybody help me wrt to correct above code .