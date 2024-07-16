How developers are scammed
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.14 09:18
- If you bought the product from your friend or from your relative or from very active users on this forum so you can fix anything related with the sellers who are responsible about what they are selling (and because you both know each other for the long time).
- But if you bought something from "anyone" just because of have a lot of money so - sorry: it is your risk, and this risk can not be turned to anyone else.
----------------
I am posting this suggestion all the time on the forum. It is related to the Signals, the Market, and to the Freelance as well -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Sergey Golubev, 2020.01.16 06:35
There is one rule which some people follow:
subscribe to the signal or create an order in Freelance or purchase the product from the user/seller/coder/provider you know in person or you know by activity on the forum.
Because if you purchased something so I may ask:
"Do you know the seller in person, or you are familiar with him on this forum?"
If you say: "Not" so it will be very strange case for me ...
----------------
There are a lot of professional and honest users/coders on the forum, and some of them are very active on this forum helping to the other people and replying on the forum posts/requests.
Always choose the person you know in this forum (who is very active here), and you will have less problems with anything.
Just my opinion sorry.
On MQL5 it is the rule that every job should be done via MQL5. However, for the past months i see a lot of people claiming to be customers posting or referring developers to contact via Telegram or Email before even job is accepted.
I suggest MQL5 to disapprove all job posts which include some contact information on the description.
After these scammers invite you to Telegram they would request you to provide them your EA to test. Beware! Its a trap!!
Simply block those such customers and report else they will waste your time. Also do not issue any EA outside MQL5 job phases which are supposed to be followed. Value your work and time
If some customer is looking for someone to make his job in Freelance (just because the customer is having am lot of money or for any other reason) so it is the risk of this customer. And this risk can not be turned to someone's else.
Just read my previous post about it.
I suggest MQL5 to disapprove all job posts which include some contact information on the description.
Yers, it is good.
But I suggest that the customers should make personal orders for pre-selected development/coders, and those coders should be well-known persons on the forum (and/or the friends of the customers). But if the customer does not care about who will make a job so it is the risk for the customer (which he created for himself), and it is fully illegal to turn his risk to someone's else for example.
read my post for more details: #1
On MQL5 it is the rule that every job should be done via MQL5. However, for the past months i see a lot of people claiming to be customers posting or referring developers to contact via Telegram or Email before even job is accepted.
I suggest MQL5 to disapprove all job posts which include some contact information on the description.
After these scammers invite you to Telegram they would request you to provide them your EA to test. Beware! Its a trap!!
Simply block those such customers and report else they will waste your time. Also do not issue any EA outside MQL5 job phases which are supposed to be followed. Value your work and time
Agreed.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I suggest MQL5 to disapprove all job posts which include some contact information on the description.
After these scammers invite you to Telegram they would request you to provide them your EA to test. Beware! Its a trap!!
Simply block those such customers and report else they will waste your time. Also do not issue any EA outside MQL5 job phases which are supposed to be followed. Value your work and time